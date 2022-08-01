Sioux City Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Sioux City Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours, or give us a call at 712-255-3808, and let's discuss how we can help.
We strive to accommodate your scheduling needs. Many services are available on a walk-in basis.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits to visit/determine access to services at the Vet Center.
On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don't have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We're located in the Mayfair Center on the north side facing Sergeant Road. Our main entrance is highly visible from the road. We have a flag and sign out front.
There is ample, free parking directly in front of our office. There is a staircase and ramp leading to our front door.
Local bus lines run by the office near the top of the hour and have 2 convenient stops just north and south of the building.
In the spotlight at Sioux City Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Our groups
We offer rotating groups depending on the needs and preferences of those we serve.
Recent group offerings include:
- Vietnam Veteran support group
- Guitar group
- Women's book club
- Building spiritual strengths
- Self-esteem group
Curious about VA services?
Are you curious about VA?
No question is too big or too small. Stop by or give us a call at 712-255-3808.
We provide information and outreach services to anyone with questions. We're happy to help!
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have 2 counselors available to offer couples and family counseling to Veteran and service member families impacted by readjustment concerns.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We have counselors available to offer grief and bereavement counseling to family members. We offer individual, family, or group sessions depending on the needs of those requesting services.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual, group, and recreational therapy options to help Veterans and service members with mental health recovery.
Counselors are trained in a variety of techniques to address a wide range of mental health conditions.
Some of the evidence-based approaches our counselors use include:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We provide individual and group counseling services for Veterans and service members who have experienced military sexual trauma. Individual needs are part of the assessment process. We have male and female counselors available based on your preference.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer a variety of trauma-centered care options. These include evidenced-based approaches, such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Services are provided through individual, family, and/or group sessions.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- How to navigate your VA education benefits
- How to access housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Addiction-related services can be a sensitive issue, and it can be difficult to know what types of support are necessary and available. We're available to assess current recovery goals and level of care that you may need. We work collaboratively with Veterans, service members, and their families to assist with care and referrals.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Safety is our main concern. Suicide is difficult to discuss, yet it's a factor of many Veteran and service members' readjustment concerns. Our team is open, direct, and compassionate to these needs and also the associated fear with being honest about concerning thoughts and feelings. We're able to provide support. We'll walk step-by-step to help you better understand internal and external resources to stay safe.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We make it our mission to know and grow relationships with organizations and agencies in service to our area Veterans and services members. Stop in and chat and we'll connect you to the right place.
Folks we commonly partner with include:
- VA Medical Centers
- Iowa County Veteran Service Offices
- Local housing programs
- Support Siouxland Soldiers
- Family Alliance for Veterans of America (FAVA)
- The Community Action Agency
- Center for Siouxland
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We're available for outreach briefings!
We proudly work with local service organizations, agencies, local units, schools, employers, and more. We partner and offer education on the needs of our local Veterans and service members. We also provide information on services and benefits that are available.
Our Veterans Outreach Specialist is available to connect with you or your group to provide information. For more information, call the main office at 712-255-3808.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.