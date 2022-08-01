Sioux City Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours, or give us a call at 712-255-3808, and let's discuss how we can help. We strive to accommodate your scheduling needs. Many services are available on a walk-in basis.

You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits to visit/determine access to services at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don't have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.

We're located in the Mayfair Center on the north side facing Sergeant Road. Our main entrance is highly visible from the road. We have a flag and sign out front. There is ample, free parking directly in front of our office. There is a staircase and ramp leading to our front door.