Health services

Care we provide at VA Sioux Falls health care

If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:

Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA

Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions

Match you with services and benefits

Connect you with local resources and programs

Listen to you when you struggle

Caregiver Support Groups

Learn more and connect with a support coordinator