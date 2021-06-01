Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the behavioral health call center.

Phone: 800-316-8387, ext. 6890

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital

Inpatient Mental Health

Building 1

Level 2

Map of Royal C. Johnson campus

Phone: 800-316-8387, ext. 6890

Hours: Coming Soon!

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the behavioral health call center.

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Sioux Falls health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Coming soon!