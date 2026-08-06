Sioux Falls Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
5020 S. Broadband Lane
Suite 100
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Contacting us
Please call 605-330-4552 (TTY: 711) to speak with a staff member. They can assist you with scheduling an appointment or if you have questions regarding an appropriate referral.
If you call the Vet Center after hours, you may reach the Call Center, which is located in Colorado. You may leave a message with their team. They can provide a warm hand-off to us, and we’ll contact you right away.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please call to cancel 24 hours in advance.
If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time slot available for another Veteran or service member.
Visiting
If you’re a first time visitor, stop by during our normal operating hours or call 605-330-4552 to discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
Parking
Free parking is available in the Sioux Falls Vet Center Parking lot. Please park in the spots designated with Department of Veterans Affairs signs. If needed, you can also park in any available space on the west side (front) of the building.
Building access
We’re located on the north side of a shared building in Suite 100. The entrance is located in the center of the main building. As you enter the main door, proceed to the next center door and enter the Vet Center.
Our location is near Siouxland Area Metro public transportation.
- SAM On Demand is a public shared ride service that takes you anywhere in the city of Sioux Falls, including to the Sioux Falls Vet Center.
- Bus service is free to all Veterans with proper I.D.
- Rides can be booked on the SAM Transit app or by calling
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You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Groups and Connections
The Sioux Falls Vet Center provides several group opportunities, ranging from social connection and book clubs, to anger management and trauma based groups.
Contact the Vet Center for additional information.
Grief Support for Sudden Loss
Recovery is a gradual process. This group can help individuals navigate the complex journey of grief.
2nd Thursday of the month
Starts 07/09/26
In person and virtual meeting
5:00-6:00 pm.
Please call the Vet Center to enroll.
Counseling services
Select a topic to learn more.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
All counseling staff provide couples and family counseling.
We also offer “Couples Retreats” at various times of the year. Please contact us at 605-330-4552 to join the next retreat.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member dies while serving on active duty.
Learn more about Gold Star families
We can help connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration to navigate burial and survivor benefits.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We use evidence-based practices and specialty care, such as the following:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT)
Note: We use this therapy in the Battling Shadows group.
- Mindfulness Based Eco-Therapy (MBE)
- Equine therapy
- Art therapy
- Seeking Safety for PTSD and substance abuse
We also offer the following group therapies. All groups are on a rotating schedule. Call us for dates and times at 605-330-4552.
Mindfulness-Based Ecotherapy (MBE)
Mindfulness-Based Ecotherapy (MBE) blends mindfulness and ecopsychology. MBE uses nature to facilitate mindful awareness. We use MBE as a framework to help you find deeper connections in your life, and give you more meaning and enjoyment in daily activities.
Combat and MST support groups
We offer several different support groups, including women groups.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who experience military sexual trauma (MST).
We have groups for MST survivors to focus on processing trauma and receive support from other MST survivors. Please call us if you are interested in joining a group.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
PTSD can cause symptoms such as feeling on edge, trouble with sleep, loss of motivation, or fluctuations in mood. We can provide the tools to manage these issues. Give us a call or visit the National Center for PTSD website for more information.
We offer the following evidence-based practices and specialty care:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT)
Note: We use this therapy in the Battling Shadows group.
- Mindfulness Based Eco-Therapy (MBE)
- Equine therapy
- Art therapy
- Certified Clinical Trauma Professional Certification (CCTP)
Contact us at 605-330-4552 to learn more.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We’re here to welcome you home. We provide a community where you can connect with other Veterans and active-duty service members.
Whether you’re returning from deployment or leaving the military, we can help you connect with:
- Sioux Falls VA Transition Care Team
- Reviewing VA Benefits
- Employment and training opportunities
- Find your county VSO or learn about other ways the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs can help
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We offer individual and group therapy to women Veterans. We can connect you with a group that may include mentorship, creative arts, or community activities.
We work closely with the Women Veterans Program Manager at our local VA to help you get the specific care you need.
Referral services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
For substance use disorders we refer clients to the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center and community partners.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you need help and want to connect with another Veteran or service member, we’re here. Some of our staff are Veterans too. We understand Veteran and military experiences and can provide one-on-one counseling.
We can connect you with our local VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator for additional support.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We work closely with the agencies listed below to connect you to services and information. Always feel free to call us if you need assistance reaching an agency.
- Sioux Falls VA Health Care System
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- State Veterans Cemetery (Sioux Falls)
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- SD Department of Veterans Affairs
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- Minnehaha County Veterans Service Officer
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- Lincoln County Veterans Service Officer
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- SD Air National Guard (Military IDs)
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- SD Army National Guard (Military IDs)
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- VOA Veterans Outreach Center
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- Berakhah House
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- VFW
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- American Legion
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- Paralyzed Veterans of America
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- Big Paws Canine Service Dog Training
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- The Cornerstone Rescue Mission (housing assistance)
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- Midwest Honor Flight
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Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work in concert with the following agencies:
- Volunteers of America (Dakotas)
- South Dakota Dept. of Veterans Affairs
- Minnehaha and Lincoln County Service Officers
- East River Legal
- 211 Helpline
- South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
Caregiver Support Program group
When: Last Tuesday of each month 2:30 - 3:30pm
Open to any Caregiver connected to a VA and/or Vet Center eligible Veteran. Be connected to other Caregivers caring for Veterans. Veterans who are caregiving for another individual are also welcome
SD DVA Veteran Service Officers are at our clinic every Wednesday from 0800-1630 to answer questions and provide assistance. No appointment necessary.
Combat Veteran Support Group
Every Wednesday at 9:00 AM. Led by Orlando George, LPC
OIF/OEF Combat Group
2nd and 4th Thursday at 5:00 PM. Led by Orlando George, LPC
Phoenix Rising Women's Group
Every Friday at 8:00 AM. Led by Kelli Willis, MSW, CSW-PIP
Veteran Social Connection Group
Every Thursday at 10:00 AM. Led by Paul Miller, Outreach Specialist.
Additional groups available;:
Mind over Mood Group
Short Story Book Club
Women's Book Club
Please contact the Vet Center for additional information regarding any group, workshop, or class.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.