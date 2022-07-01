Sioux Falls Vet Center

Contacting us

Please call 605-330-4552 (TTY: 711) to speak with a staff member. They can assist you with scheduling an appointment or if you have questions regarding an appropriate referral.

If you call the Vet Center after hours, you may reach the Call Center, which is located in Colorado. You may leave a message with their team. They can provide a warm hand-off to us, and we’ll contact you right away.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment

If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please call to cancel 24 hours in advance.

If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time slot available for another Veteran or service member.

Visiting

If you’re a first time visitor, stop by during our normal operating hours or call 605-330-4552 to discuss how we can help.

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.