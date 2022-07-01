Sioux Falls Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Sioux Falls Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Contacting us
Please call 605-330-4552 (TTY: 711) to speak with a staff member. They can assist you with scheduling an appointment or if you have questions regarding an appropriate referral.
If you call the Vet Center after hours, you may reach the Call Center, which is located in Colorado. You may leave a message with their team. They can provide a warm hand-off to us, and we’ll contact you right away.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please call to cancel 24 hours in advance.
If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time slot available for another Veteran or service member.
Visiting
If you’re a first time visitor, stop by during our normal operating hours or call 605-330-4552 to discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
Parking
Free parking is available in the Sioux Falls Vet Center Parking lot. Please park in the spots designated with Department of Veterans Affairs signs. If needed, you can also park in any available space on the west side (front) of the building.
Building access
We’re located on the north side of a shared building in Suite 100. The entrance is located in the center of the main building. As you enter the main door, proceed to the next center door and enter the Vet Center. The door for “Rabo AgriFinance,” in Suite 200 will be on the right.
Our location is near Siouxland Area Metro public transportation.
- Route 11 will drop you off at the intersection of 57th Street and S. Broadband Lane. Travel a 1/2 block south and we'll be on the east side of Broadband (left).
- Bus service is free to all Veterans with proper I.D.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Sioux Falls Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Equine therapy
This is an open group. You don’t have to attend all sessions.
New clients will need an initial appointment before joining this group. Call us for more information.
Location: HorsePower, 26659 Blue Sage Lane, Suite 100 in Sioux Falls.
Battling shadows group
This 8-session program is for Veterans who have experienced trauma and/or PTSD. We use the healing power of nature to enhance recovery.
New clients will need an initial appointment before joining this group. Call us for more information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
All staff can provide couples and family counseling. We have a licensed marriage and family counselor on staff as well.
We also offer “Couples Retreats” at various times of the year. Please contact us at 605-330-4552 to join the next retreat.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member dies while serving on active duty.
Learn more about Gold Star families
We can help connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration to navigate burial and survivor benefits.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We proudly celebrate diversity among those we serve. We work closely with the LGTBQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator at our local VA and can make direct referrals.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We use evidence-based practices and specialty care, such as the following:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT)
Note: We use this therapy in the Battling Shadows group.
- Mindfulness Based Eco-Therapy (MBE)
- Equine therapy
- Art therapy
- Seeking Safety for PTSD and substance abuse
We also offer the following group therapies. All groups are on a rotating schedule. Call us for dates and times at 605-330-4552.
Mindfulness-Based Ecotherapy (MBE)
Mindfulness-Based Ecotherapy (MBE) blends mindfulness and ecopsychology. MBE uses nature to facilitate mindful awareness. We use MBE as a framework to help you find deeper connections in your life, and give you more meaning and enjoyment in daily activities.
Equine therapy group
This is an open group: You don’t have to attend all sessions. Intake must be completed prior to first group for new clients.
Location: HorsePower, 26659 Blue Sage Lane, Ste 100, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
- Session 1: The process of trauma and reactions to trauma
- Session 2: Grounding and self soothing
- Session 3: The mind and body connection
- Session 4: Our feelings
- Session 5: Healthy relationships
- Session 6: Endings and beginnings
Battling Shadows Group
This is an 8-session program for Veterans who have experienced trauma and/or PTSD. We use the healing power of nature to enhance the recovery process.
A group referral is needed before joining the group, this includes an initial appointment with a counselor. Family members are welcome to attend the nature activity with the Veteran.
Meeting location: Outdoor Campus, 4500 South Oxbow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 (Sertoma Park)
We’ll meet outside, as weather permits. Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear.
Combat support groups
We offer several different combat support groups, including women groups.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who experience military sexual trauma (MST).
We have groups for MST survivors to focus on processing trauma and receive support from other MST survivors. Please call us if you are interested in joining a group.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
PTSD can cause symptoms such as feeling on edge, trouble with sleep, loss of motivation, or fluctuations in mood. We can provide the tools to manage these issues. Give us a call or visit the National Center for PTSD website for more information.
We offer the following evidence-based practices and specialty care:
Contact us at 605-330-4552 to learn more.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We’re here to welcome you home. We provide a community where you can connect with other Veterans and active-duty service members.
Whether you’re returning from deployment or leaving the military, we can help you connect with:
- Sioux Falls VA Transition Care Team
- Reviewing VA Benefits
- Employment and training opportunities
- Find your county VSO or learn about other ways the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs can help
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We offer individual and group therapy to women Veterans. We can connect you with a group that may include mentorship, creative arts, or community activities.
We work closely with the Women Veterans Program Manager at our local VA to help you get the specific care you need.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
For substance use disorders we refer clients to the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center and community partners.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you need help and want to connect with another Veteran or service member, we’re here. Some of our staff are Veterans too. We understand Veteran and military experiences and can provide one-on-one counseling.
We can connect you with our local VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator for additional support.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We work closely with the agencies listed below to connect you to services and information. Always feel free to call us if you need assistance reaching an agency.
- Sioux Falls VA Health Care System
Call 605-336-3230.
- State Veterans Cemetery (Sioux Falls)
Call 605-277-8094.
- SD Department of Veterans Affairs
Call 605-333-6869.
- Minnehaha County Veterans Service Officer
Call 605-367-4201.
- Lincoln County Veterans Service Officer
Call 605-764-5571.
- SD Air National Guard (Military IDs)
Call 605-988-5845.
- SD Army National Guard (Military IDs)
Call 605-357-2900.
- VOA Veterans Outreach Center
Call 605-274-1540.
- Berakhah House
Call 605-332-4017.
- VFW
Call 605-338-0869.
- American Legion
Call 605-336-3470.
- Paralyzed Veterans of America
Call 605-336-0494.
- Big Paws Canine Service Dog Training
Call 605-274-0409.
- The Cornerstone Rescue Mission (housing assistance)
Call 605-390-6380.
- Midwest Honor Flight
Call 605-215-1319.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work in concert with the following agencies:
- Volunteers of America (Dakotas)
- South Dakota Dept. of Veterans Affairs
- Minnehaha and Lincoln County Service Officers
- East River Legal
- 211 Helpline
- South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.