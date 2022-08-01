South Bend Vet Center

First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Masks are required inside the building.

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis, by telephone, or through telehealth.

Services at our Community Access Points are available by appointment only. You can also call 574-231-8480 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Non-traditional hours are available.

We have parking spaces on the side and rear of the building. Please feel free to park in any available space. We are located across the street from Kohl's Department Store in Erskine Village. We have accessible parking and an accessible entrance to the Vet Center available.

Bus The Route 6 South Michigan/Erskine Village makes stops across the street from our center. Check South Bend Transpo website for bus schedules and maps