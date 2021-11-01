South Burlington Vet Center

First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 802-862-1806 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. In most cases, we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 24 hours, depending on schedule availabilities. If you are in crisis please do let us know and we will immediately address your needs.

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

First appointment--what to expect:

We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:

You will meet with the Vet Center Director for the initial appointment to discuss your unique needs.

You will receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.

You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.

After the initial appointment you will be assigned to your primary counselor to establish and develop a service plan that is appropriate to your needs.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.