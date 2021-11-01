South Burlington Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more South Burlington Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 802-862-1806 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. In most cases, we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 24 hours, depending on schedule availabilities. If you are in crisis please do let us know and we will immediately address your needs.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
First appointment--what to expect:
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:
- You will meet with the Vet Center Director for the initial appointment to discuss your unique needs.
- You will receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- After the initial appointment you will be assigned to your primary counselor to establish and develop a service plan that is appropriate to your needs.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
The South Burlington Vet Center is located on the 2nd floor at 19 Gregory Drive. We have a well lit parking lot that has ample parking for all, including a number of accessible reserved spaces. All parking is free.
From the parking lot, follow the sign for the entrance to the Vet Center. Please note the entry doors are not auto-enabled. If you desire assistance or have any issues finding us, just call 802-862-1806 and we'll be there to assist you!
Please be advised that the facility doors that you enter from the parking lot are not auto-enabled. If you need assistance in entering please just call 802-862-1806 and someone will promptly assist you. There is an elevator located in the 1st floor lobby for your use in reaching the Vet Center on the 2nd floor.
Chittenden County Special Services Transportation Authority: Provides transport services for Veterans in need of assistance in reaching the Vet Center. Appointments may be booked by calling 802-878-1527. Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule trips. All rides must be booked 24 to 48 hours prior to travel and before 4:30 p.m. on the day before the ride is needed. When you call, they will need to know the name of the eligible passenger, the name and address of the pick-up and destination, the date of the trip, the number of people traveling, any special needs regarding mobility (for example if the Veteran will be using a wheelchair or walker), the appointment time, and any special instructions, such as a specific building or door where you will be waiting.
Public Transit: The Vet Center is on the Red Line for the Green Mountain Transit. The closest bus stop is off Williston Road and Shunpike Road. After getting off the bus, you would walk on Shunpike Road until you reach the first big building on your left with sign stating 19 Gregory Drive (about 5 minute walk). You can check Green Mountain Transit for bus schedule and more information.
Vet Lift VT: A one-stop resource to help Vermont Veterans find free or reduced-cost transportation options in their community. Whether you need a ride to doctor’s appointments, work, or for personal errands, there’s a list of Veteran-specific and public transportation options available for cities and towns throughout Vermont. Learn more at Vet Lift VT.
In the spotlight at South Burlington Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Take advantage of our groups at the South Burlington Vet Center
- Veterans Support Group
- Guitar Group
- Walking Group (seasonal)
- Whole Health Group (12 sessions)
- Vietnam Veterans Support Group (Plattsburgh)
- Veterans Support Group (Newport)
Please call to learn more.
Utilize Our White River Junction Winter Food Shelf from Dec 8th thru April 13th
As of December 8, 2021 we offer a free drive up Wednesday food shelf located at the LISTEN Thrift Store, 42 Maple Street, White River Junction. The food shelf operates every Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The focus is on building a strong relationship and connection with each other while providing a safe space to explore each other's needs.
At the South Burlington Vet Center we offer clinical therapeutic modalities including
- Gottman Method
- Emotionally Focused Couple Therapy
- Family Systems Theory
In addition, counselors may provide education to family members regarding the Veteran's or service member's military related problems and/or post military readjustment.
If you consider them family, so do we.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The South Burlington Vet Center can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery regarding possible burial and survival benefits.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We can help all eligible LGBTQ+ Veterans with counseling, therapy, support, and referral services to meet specific needs.
We also work closely with LGBTQ+ service providers at the White River Junction VA Healthcare System and other community partners, and we can make a direct referrals.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the South Burlington Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs.
- Group counseling that meets your need for support
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The South Burlington Vet center has counselors who utilize a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to Military Sexual Trauma survivors.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At South Burlington Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling.
Specialty care at our Center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
South Burlington Vet Center also offers evidence based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The South Burlington Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be challenging. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Referral to VA Readiness and Employment (VR&E) and other state and local employment offices
- Referral for other VA benefits such as: Home loans, education benefits, burial benefits, and Vermont State benefits for Veterans
- Readjustment counseling to help with experiences in the military and challenges in civilian life
- Couple and family therapy to help strengthen your relationships
The South Burlington Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The South Burlington Vet Center is staffed with women counselors who can focus on the needs of women Veterans and your cultural transformation along with any readjustment issues you may experience. The goal is to provide an environment free from harassment that meets the unique needs of women Veterans. We offer various groups specifically for women. Please contact us for current group offerings as they change periodically.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
At the South Burlington Vet Center, we provide support to help Veterans and service members overcome underlying issues.
We can direct Veterans and service members struggling with addiction to the White River Junction VA Healthcare System, and other community outpatient or residential treatment programs.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
The South Burlington Vet Center can connect you with VA's HUD-VASH Program, Supportive Services for Veterans and Families, and many other community resources and partners.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If these symptoms lead to thoughts of death or suicide, it’s important you talk to someone right away. The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The South Burlington Vet Center offers various activities and groups to help you connect with other Veterans for support and camaraderie. We provide referral to community organizations to help you build connection. Please contact us for current group and activity offerings as they change periodically base on needs.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you or your organization would like to learn more about the Veteran culture and how we collaborate to help our Veteran community and the community as a whole reach out to the South Burlington Vet Center. We can provide individual or group educational briefings.
Your organization does not have to be Veteran centric to learn how the Veteran culture may contribute to the community or your organization.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.