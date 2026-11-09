Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

The South Jersey Vet Center offers support during times of illness or mental health stress. We can talk with you about your concerns and help you to work through them.

The South Jersey Vet Center offers three groups oriented towards whole health and overall wellness:

Wellness Group: Second Wednesday of the month from 12:00pm to 1:00pm (Virtual)

Cancer Group: Meets virtually two times per month (day/time changes each month)

Healing through Art Group: Meets in-person every other Friday from 2:30pm to 4:00pm

The South Jersey Vet Center also has many connections in the local community.

Some examples include:

Woods N' Water: Woods n Water - Home | Facebook Provides a unique place to learn and grow by spending time in the woods and on local lakes and rivers.

Guitars for Vets: Guitars 4 Vets Helping Veterans Cope With PTSD Through Music Always wanted to learn how to play a guitar? We have volunteers who can teach you - for free!!!

Please contact our front office @ for more information on whole health building, to schedule an appointment, or with suggestions for community activities.