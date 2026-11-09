South Jersey Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in the VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
2900 Fire Road
Suite 101
Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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Ample free parking is available in front of our building or on the side of the building.
Please enter the reception area/lobby via the front entry doors.
For information on scheduling an appointment, please contact our office manager at
You can then schedule an in-person appointment or phone or virtual appointment with one of our team members.
You can walk in and talk to our office manager to schedule a future appointment as well.
Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day.
There is a NJ Transit Bus Stop directly in front of our building, located at the corner of Black Horse Pike and Fire Road. Visit NJ Transit for bus schedules and route information.
We also offer virtual and phone appointments, so you don't have to physically come to our facility. Please contact our office manager at
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Unique Opportunities to Build Community
The South Jersey Vet Center offers various types of counseling through various venues. We offer fun classes, individual counseling, group therapy, local museum trips and more! Come join us!
Paint and Sip Art event- Winter & Spring of 2027
As part of our art based therapy, Healing Through Art, we host Paint and Sip events. Veterans and their families share a time creating art while sharing a nonjudgment space for creative expression.
Talk to us about our next event!
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Vet Center offers great couples and family counseling, no matter how your relationships are built.
Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment at
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Our staff is trained to help in grief support.
Please contact us to set up an appointment -
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the South Jersey Vet Center we offer the following groups
PTSD Groups (In person, at either our Primary Facility in Egg Harbor Township or at our Vineland VA Clinic Outstation)
- Tuesdays at 2 p.m. (Primary Facility in Egg Harbor Township)
- Thursdays at 2 p.m. (Primary Facility in Egg Harbor Township)
- Thursdays at 10 a.m. (Vineland VA Clinic Outstation)
Persian Gulf/OIF/OEF Group (In person)
- Fridays at 1 p.m.
Relapse Prevention Drug and Alcohol Group (Virtual)
- Mondays at 10 a.m.
MST Group (Virtual)
- Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
Warrior Renew MST 12-week Psychoeducation Group
- Mondays at 11 A.M.
Wellness Group (Virtual)
- Wednesdays at 12 p.m.
Caregivers Group (Virtual)
- Fridays at 10 a.m.
Please contact us for more information or to set up an appointment -
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) is not something to overcome alone.
South Jersey Vet Center counselors can help you and encourage you on the journey whether through a group or one on one counseling.
Current group is on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. (Virtual).
Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment at
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
PTSD does not have to hold you back from life! We can help you build back better through evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), group sessions, activities and one on one counseling.
We have a group on Thursdays at 10 a.m. and you can contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment at
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
South Jersey Vet Center offers care to returning service members, regardless of which conflict you served in. Please see some of the group options we offer below and know that we also offer one on one services too!
Vietnam Veterans Group (In person)
- Tuesdays at 2 p.m.
- Thursdays at 2 p.m.
Persian Gulf/OIF/OEF Group (In person)
- Fridays at 1 p.m.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
The South Jersey Vet Center offers support during times of illness or mental health stress. We can talk with you about your concerns and help you to work through them.
The South Jersey Vet Center offers three groups oriented towards whole health and overall wellness:
Wellness Group: Second Wednesday of the month from 12:00pm to 1:00pm (Virtual)
Cancer Group: Meets virtually two times per month (day/time changes each month)
Healing through Art Group: Meets in-person every other Friday from 2:30pm to 4:00pm
The South Jersey Vet Center also has many connections in the local community.
Some examples include:
Woods N' Water: Woods n Water - Home | Facebook Provides a unique place to learn and grow by spending time in the woods and on local lakes and rivers.
Guitars for Vets: Guitars 4 Vets Helping Veterans Cope With PTSD Through Music Always wanted to learn how to play a guitar? We have volunteers who can teach you - for free!!!
Please contact our front office @
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
South Jersey Vet Center offers one on one counseling and group sessions to give practical and clinical support for overcoming addictions.
Our current group meets on Mondays at 10 a.m.
Please contact us
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Suicide prevention is a high priority for us. It is not the only option! If you are struggling, we are here for you! Please reach out to us at
Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The South Jersey Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Please contact us to set up an appointment at
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The South Jersey Vet Center wants to make connections to Veteran advocates in the local community.
Does your organization offer a service to strengthen Veterans and/or their families? We'd love to know more!
Please contact our Vet Center
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Can't make it to our location for an appointment? No worries...we offer telehealth and phone appointments too.
Please contact us to set up an appointment at
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We offer Virtual Book Club
1st Wednesday of Each Month 5:30-6:30
Connect with fellow Veterans in a supportive virtual space to discuss a selected book. Participation at your comfort level—just show up and enjoy the conversation.
Yin Yoga Group
2nd & 4th Wednesdays of Each Month – 5:30pm-6:30pm
Led by a certified Yoga teacher, Yin Yoga is a meditative, slow paced style of yoga, focusing on the connective tissues of the body tendons, ligaments and fascia. The aim of yin is to increase the circulation to the joints and improve flexibility. All experience levels welcome. No prior yoga experience required.
2nd Wednesday – Open Class; 4th Wednesday – Ladies’ Night
Art Group
3rd Wednesday of Each Month – 5:30pm-7pm
A hands-on creative group offering a judgment-free space to explore art and self-expression. No artistic background needed.
Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment at
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.