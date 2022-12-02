PACT Act Open House

Please join the South Texas VA for a PACT Act Open House from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on December 14, 2022 at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Enrollment & Eligibility will be on-site to answer questions over enrollment and registration. Toxic Exposure screenings will also be conducted. VBA representative will also be on-site to assist with VA claims.

On August 10, 2022 President Biden signed into law the PACT Act. The new law allows VA to presumptively provide care and benefits to Veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions. VA wants to ensure that Veterans, their families, and their survivors obtain the benefits and healthcare they deserve.

For more information about the PACT Act, please click here: https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/