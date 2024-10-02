Veteran COVID Vaccine Clinic at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital
The updated COVID vaccination is offered to enrolled Veterans
When:
Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center Lobby
7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
Enrolled Veterans can receive an updated COVID vaccine during this walk-in clinic at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital in the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center Lobby, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Learn more about receiving a COVID vaccine by visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For additional information, visit COVID-19 Updates.