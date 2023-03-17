COVID-19 Updates

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Information

The COVID-19 vaccine is offered at various sites across South Texas Veterans Health Care System to Veterans, spouses and caregivers, CHAMPVA recipients, and VA employees.

The health and safety or our Veterans and staff remain a top priority for VA. Vaccine remains the best way to protect everyone from serious illness. Protect yourself, your family, and your community by scheduling your appointment today. COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to be effective in diminishing the spread of the virus within our communities.

Veterans are asked to bring their valid VA ID card with them and the CDC Vaccination Card.

Who is eligible for a booster?

Anyone age 18 or older who:

• Completed the Moderna or Pfizer series at least 6 months ago

• Received the Johnson & Johnson single dose at least 2 months ago

VA will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine and boosters to those authorized under Save Lives Act recipients while supplies last.

Why is a booster important?

COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness fades over time.

• A booster will recharge your body’s ability to protect you from COVID-19

To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.