COVID-19 Updates
Find all current and up-to-date information regarding South Texas Veterans Health Care System's actions to protect Veterans and their loved ones against COVID-19.
COVID-19 health protection: Levels high
- Everyone must wear a mask and practice physical distancing.
- We may screen you for COVID-19 symptoms at the entrance.
- Approved visitors only. Ask your care team who can visit.
- Ask your team about phone or video appointment options.
Check on Mondays for each facility's latest guidelines: Locations | VA South Texas Health Care | Veterans Affairs
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Information
The COVID-19 vaccine is offered at various sites across South Texas Veterans Health Care System to Veterans, spouses and caregivers, CHAMPVA recipients, and VA employees.
The health and safety or our Veterans and staff remain a top priority for VA. Vaccine remains the best way to protect everyone from serious illness. Protect yourself, your family, and your community by scheduling your appointment today. COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to be effective in diminishing the spread of the virus within our communities.
Veterans are asked to bring their valid VA ID card with them and the CDC Vaccination Card.
Who is eligible for a booster?
Anyone age 18 or older who:
• Completed the Moderna or Pfizer series at least 6 months ago
• Received the Johnson & Johnson single dose at least 2 months ago
VA will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine and boosters to those authorized under Save Lives Act recipients while supplies last.
Why is a booster important?
COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness fades over time.
• A booster will recharge your body’s ability to protect you from COVID-19
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.
COVID-19 Testing | Appointment required
Given the rise in community prevalence of the Omicron variant, the number of veterans coming to the Emergency Department (ED) for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic testing is tremendous. Here’s campus specific guidance:
Audie L. Murphy Campus- Patients who are not in medical distress and request COVID-19 testing should contact their primary care physician by calling the COPAC at 210-949-9702 or their PACT by secure messaging so an order may be placed to schedule a COVID test appointment. COVID testing is by appointment only.
Patients that present to the ED will be screened prior to being tested. For patients that are tested, results are available within 1-2 days of collection.
Kerrville Campus –Veterans are encouraged to contact their primary care physician for further guidance. Veterans may visit the following link for community locations: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/clinic-locator/covid-19-testing/kerrville-covid-7728.html
Outpatient Clinic and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics: Patients enrolled in the following OPC or CBOC are encouraged to contact their primary care physician by calling the COPAC at 210-949-9702 or PACT team by secure messaging to schedule a COVID test with Quest Diagnostics or North Central Federal Clinic for swabbing. A list of free San Antonio testing site locations is also available at: https://covid19.sanantonio.gov/What-YOU-Can-Do/Testing#TestingLocation
- Audie L. Murphy Internal Medicine Clinic
- North Central Federal Clinic
- South Bexar
- Balcones Heights
- North Bexar
- Pecan Valley
- New Braunfels
- San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center
- San Antonio VA Clinic
- Shavano Park
- Southwest Military
- Seguin
Victoria Outpatient Clinic: Antigen testing is provided if patients are symptomatic. Patients are encouraged to contact their PACT team by secure messaging or calling 210-949-9702 to schedule a COVID test due to limited resources. Patients may also visit NextCare Urgent Care for patients outside the Victoria catchment area. Patients may visit the City of Victoria website for community locations: https://www.victoriatx.org/596/COVID-19
Order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests at COVIDtests.gov, or by calling 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489). Order tests now so you have them when you need them. Learn more about COVID-19 testing at VA.
Resources:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/omicron-variant.html
South Texas will continue to share new information as it becomes available.