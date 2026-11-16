Programs
Explore South Texas Veterans Health Care System's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
COMPACT Act
Veterans in acute suicidal crisis can go to a VA or community health care facility to receive free emergency health care – including ambulance transportation costs – and be eligible for inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days, including social work.
Can't Make It? Let Another Veteran Take It!
Showing up to appointments helps South Texas Veterans Health Care System provide Veterans with the best care possible and ensures other Veterans also receive the care they need.
We understand circumstances may arise and keep Veterans from attending their appointments. If you are unable to make it to a scheduled appointment, consider letting another Veteran in need take it.
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention
The Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program (HPDP) is one of the most powerful tools for Veterans and their caregivers to improve their overall well-being. Learn more about how the Healthy Living Team can support your health goals, prevent disease, and improve your health & well-being.
Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICMHR)
Learn more about this community-based, psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery program for Veterans diagnosed with a serious/severe mental illness.
Outreach Events
Planning an outreach event and need to request VA services to participate? Learn more about how the Office of Public Affairs supports the community with outreach events.
Support for First Responders
You can use these VA and Veteran Service Organization contacts to help connect Veterans to resources in their community for help. View additional resources at South Texas Veterans Health Care System.
Veteran Patient Education
Access a variety of patient health education resources provided by VA and other government agencies to assist them and their caregivers in understanding their health conditions and finding support for managing these issues.
Fisher House
Learn more about the South Texas Veterans Health Care System Fisher House.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Team (PCT)
Learn more about what PCT offers Veterans in an outpatient, specialty care mental health service.
Urgent Care
VA offers eligible Veterans an urgent care benefit for the treatment of minor injuries and illnesses at retail and urgent care providers who are part of VA’s contracted network.
Shuttle Service
South Texas Veterans Health Care System offers shuttle services from Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital to other sites of care.