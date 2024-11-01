Skip to Content

Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICMHR)

ICMHR is a community-based, psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery program for Veterans diagnosed with a serious/severe mental illness (SMI). The program consists of a multidisciplinary staff who are committed to working with Veterans in-home and in the community toward reaching individual recovery goals.

ICMHR is based on the Assertive Community Treatment model, an evidence-based approach to working with persons diagnosed with SMI. Core components of the program include highly accessible staff, (at least) weekly home/community visits, skill development, benefits/resource assistance, community integration, and coordination of care.

If you think the program may be appropriate for you, please discuss with your current VA mental health provider.

 

Program contact: Dr. Lauren Orozco, PhD

Section Chief, ICMHR

Currently enrolled ICMHR Veterans

Welcome ICMHR Veterans!

You are a valued member of this program and we are so excited to partner with you in your recovery. This website is a central place you can track all program events and access some helpful resources. Thanks for stopping by!

Here is a current calendar of events. Please let any staff member know if you have any questions or need assistance connecting to or attending any of these events!

Calendar of events for November 2024

Event descriptions

Billiards: Play pool at Pockets, located at 5819 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78238

VA Video Connect MOVE: Sitting and standing movements to increase physical activity

Hiking: Location varies (ask Maggie!)

Functional Fitness: Exercise at Tribe Gym (5005 McCullough Ave) for a 1-hour group workout. All fitness levels are welcome. Adaptations & modifications will be available. Rec Therapist physical safety check-in will be REQUIRED prior to participating.

Elements of Recovery: Discussing key principles of recovery and sharing with other Veterans; offered both face-to-face at Balcones Heights A100 and through VVC

Coffee Hour: Located at Starbucks at 4739 Medical Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78229; free brewed coffee provided free, food and specialty drinks at cost

Cardio Drumming: Located at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Recreation Center (1st floor, room B101)

Lunch Group: Location varies (ask Jason!)

Group Activity Program (GAP): Activity varies (ask Maggie!)

Program Announcements

Helpful Resources

Last updated: