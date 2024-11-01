Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICMHR)
ICMHR is a community-based, psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery program for Veterans diagnosed with a serious/severe mental illness (SMI). The program consists of a multidisciplinary staff who are committed to working with Veterans in-home and in the community toward reaching individual recovery goals.
ICMHR is based on the Assertive Community Treatment model, an evidence-based approach to working with persons diagnosed with SMI. Core components of the program include highly accessible staff, (at least) weekly home/community visits, skill development, benefits/resource assistance, community integration, and coordination of care.
If you think the program may be appropriate for you, please discuss with your current VA mental health provider.
Program contact: Dr. Lauren Orozco, PhD
Section Chief, ICMHR
Currently enrolled ICMHR Veterans
Welcome ICMHR Veterans!
You are a valued member of this program and we are so excited to partner with you in your recovery. This website is a central place you can track all program events and access some helpful resources. Thanks for stopping by!
Here is a current calendar of events. Please let any staff member know if you have any questions or need assistance connecting to or attending any of these events!
Event descriptions
Billiards: Play pool at Pockets, located at 5819 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78238
VA Video Connect MOVE: Sitting and standing movements to increase physical activity
Hiking: Location varies (ask Maggie!)
Functional Fitness: Exercise at Tribe Gym (5005 McCullough Ave) for a 1-hour group workout. All fitness levels are welcome. Adaptations & modifications will be available. Rec Therapist physical safety check-in will be REQUIRED prior to participating.
Elements of Recovery: Discussing key principles of recovery and sharing with other Veterans; offered both face-to-face at Balcones Heights A100 and through VVC
Coffee Hour: Located at Starbucks at 4739 Medical Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78229; free brewed coffee provided free, food and specialty drinks at cost
Cardio Drumming: Located at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Recreation Center (1st floor, room B101)
Lunch Group: Location varies (ask Jason!)
Group Activity Program (GAP): Activity varies (ask Maggie!)
Program Announcements
- Veterans Day is coming up on Monday, November 11. Here is a list of local stores/restaurants offering free or discounted items/meals to Veterans with valid ID: 2024 Veterans Day Discounts │ U.S. Veterans Magazine (usveteransmagazine.com)
- Join us for our new Coffee Hour!
Helpful Resources
- Affordable Dog Training: https://arfordabledogtraining.com/
- Assistance Dogs International: https://assistancedogsinternational.org/
- Department of Human Services' Senior Services: https://www.sa.gov/Directory/Departments/DHS/Senior-Services
- Endeavors Veterans Wellness Center Behavioral Health: https://www.endeavors.org/the-health-and-wellness-center/#contact-us-internal-link
- Grace After Fire: https://www.graceafterfire.org/
- Grace Counseling: https://gracecounseling-sa.org/
- Irreverent Warriors: https://irreverentwarriors.com/
- Paws for Purple Hearts: https://www.pawsforpurplehearts.org/
- San Antonio Public Library's Creative Collection: https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar/id/cen?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D178078811
- Service Dog Express: https://www.servicedogexpress.com/
- Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic - San Antonio Cohen Clinic: https://endeavors.org/cohen-clinic-san-antonio/
- VA Mobile Mental Health and Behavioral Therapy Apps: https://mobile.va.gov/mental-health-and-behavioral-therapy-apps
- Women Veterans of San Antonio: https://www.womenveteransofsanantonio.org/