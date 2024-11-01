Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICMHR)

ICMHR is based on the Assertive Community Treatment model, an evidence-based approach to working with persons diagnosed with SMI. Core components of the program include highly accessible staff, (at least) weekly home/community visits, skill development, benefits/resource assistance, community integration, and coordination of care.

If you think the program may be appropriate for you, please discuss with your current VA mental health provider.

Program contact: Dr. Lauren Orozco, PhD

Section Chief, ICMHR