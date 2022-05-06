VA Salutes Women Veterans of Southeast Louisiana

PRESS RELEASE

May 6, 2022

Baton Rouge , LA — The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System will host its first installment of the fifth annual Ladies Night Out Event on Tuesday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Baton Rouge North Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, 7968 Essen Park Ave.

This will be an informational event to empower women Veterans with knowledge of services and resources.

Women Veterans who are interested in attending should RSVP by calling 1-800-935-8387 extension 66187.

“Women are one of the fastest growing segments of the Veteran population,” said Medical Center Director Fernando Rivera. “The needs of women Veterans are very important to us and we want to make sure they know that we are here for them.”

VA provides women Veterans with safe, well-coordinated care. Dedicated teams of health care professionals work with women Veterans to meet their comprehensive health needs.

For more information on services available to women Veterans through the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, visit https://www.va.gov/southeast-louisiana-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/.

Visit the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System website https://www.va.gov/southeast-louisiana-health-care/ for information on clinic locations and other available services and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VANewOrleans.