Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Southern Arizona health care facility.
Before you make an appointment
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You're enrolled in VA health care, and
- You're registered as a patient at VA Southern Arizona health care
If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care
Apply for VA health care
If you're not registered at Southern Arizona VA health care
Register for care here
Primary care appointments
We offer primary care services at all 10 VA Southern Arizona health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.
Make an appointment online
Make an appointment by phone
Patient Response Center
Toll free:
- Coming soon!
Direct:
- Agave: 520-629-4884
- Ironwood: 520-629-4882
- Ocotillo: 520-629-4881
- Saguaro: 520-629-4883
- Home-based primary care: 520-629-4886
- Not assigned to a Tucson VA Medical Center clinic: 520-629-4888
Mental health care appointments
If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 800-273-8255, then select 1.
- Text 838255.
- Start a confidential chat.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn't matter what your discharge status is or if you're enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
For mental health care appointments
Call the mental health clinic.
Phone: 520-629-4884
For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments
Call the mental health clinic.
Phone: 520-629-4884
For walk-in mental health care
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Available at Tucson VA Medical Center
Mental Health Clinic
Building 90
Map of Tucson VA Medical Center campus
Phone: 520-629-4884
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment
Same-day help is available through the walk-in clinic.
Available at Tucson VA Medical Center
Mental Health Clinic
Building 90
Map of Tucson VA Medical Center campus
Phone: 520-629-4884
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Specialty care appointments
If you already have a primary care provider at VA Southern Arizona health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.
For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.
Coming soon!
Preparing for your appointment
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
- Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
- Your appointment confirmation letter.
- List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.
Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.
If you want to get reminders by text message
You'll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the patient registration office at our Southern Arizona location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.
Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.
If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can't cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.
Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.
- For appointments at Southern Arizona:
- Agave: 520-629-4884
- Ironwood: 520-629-4882
- Ocotillo: 520-629-4881
- Saguaro: 520-629-4883
- Home-based primary care: 520-629-4886
- Not assigned to a Tucson VA Medical Center clinic: 520-629-4888
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 520-629-4884
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.
If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment.
You can also cancel some appointments online.
Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment.
- For appointments at Southern Arizona:
- Agave: 520-629-4884
- Ironwood: 520-629-4882
- Ocotillo: 520-629-4881
- Saguaro: 520-629-4883
- Home-based primary care: 520-629-4886
- Not assigned to a Tucson VA Medical Center clinic: 520-629-4888
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 520-629-4884
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.