Military Sexual Trauma care

Military sexual trauma, or MST, is the term used by VA to refer to experiences of sexual assault or sexual harassment that occurred during military service.

More concretely, MST includes any unwanted or nonconsensual sexual activity. Examples include:

Being pressured into sexual activities, such as threats of negative treatment for refusal or promises of better treatment in exchange for sex.

Sexual contact or activities without your consent, including while sleeping or intoxicated.

Being overpowered or physically forced to have sex.

Being touched or grabbed in a sexual way that made you uncomfortable, including during hazing experiences.

Threatening comments about your body or sexual activities.

Threatening or unwanted sexual advances.

All on- or off-duty and on- or off-base experiences of sexual assault or harassment are considered to be MSTs.