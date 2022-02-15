Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Nursing Residency Programs
Based on research identifying the challenges of new graduate RNs, the Veterans Heath Administration (VHA) requires that all newly graduated nurses in their first professional role, or with less than 1-year of professional experience, participate in a 1-year residency program.
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) in Tucson, Arizona offers two nurse residencies:
VA Learning Opportunity Residency (VALOR) Program
The VA Learning Opportunity Residency (VALOR) Program is a summer training program for pre-licensure nursing students who have completed the final semester of their junior year in an CCNE-accredited baccalaureate program. The VALOR program provides an opportunity for students to develop competence in nursing, in addition to learning VA policies and procedures.