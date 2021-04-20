About VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in southern Nevada. Facilities include our North Las Vegas VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Las Vegas, Loughlin, and Pahrump. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Southern Nevada health services page.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Sierra Pacific VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 21 (VISN 21), which includes medical centers and clinics in California, Nevada, Hawaii, and other Pacific islands.

Research and development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:



Coming soon!

Teaching and learning

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has active affiliations with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, School of Medicine and nearly 50 other colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States.

We train health care professionals in 38 degree and certificate programs, which includes training about 600 students, interns, residents, and fellows each year in many medical specialties and subspecialties. We also train nurses and provide associated health training in disciplines like audiology, cardiac ultrasound, dentistry, dietetics, occupational therapy, optometry, pharmacy, physical therapy, psychology, respiratory therapy, social work, speech therapy, and more.



We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

We make health care services available to more than 240,000 Veterans throughout southern Nevada.

In 2019, we had 2,732 full-time employees.

Every year, we serve more than 65,000 Veterans and complete more than 909,000 outpatient visits.

Between September 2017 and October 2019, we completed about 481 outreach activities for Veterans suicide awareness and prevention.

We provide outstanding access to care: In 2019, we completed 91.64% of scheduled appointments in 30 days or less; we completed 92% of those within 0-14 days.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System received the following awards:

Coming soon!

