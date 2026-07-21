About VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in southern Nevada. Facilities include our North Las Vegas VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Las Vegas, Laughlin, and Pahrump. To learn more about the services each location offers:

VA Southern Nevada Health Care Services

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Sierra Pacific VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 5 HSA 5.2 (VISN 5), which includes Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, and Washington.

Learn more about VISN 5

Research and development

We provide access to innovative assessment, procedures, and treatment.

You can help VA Researchers discover new knowledge and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Care we provide at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS)

Available at this location:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center | VA Southern Nevada Health Care | Veterans Affairs

You have access to the latest experimental diagnostic devices and treatments provided by experts at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. An experimental diagnostic test or treatment might improve your health. Also, participating in a research study might allow you to be part of noble mission: to help your fellow Veterans in the future. We offer opportunities to participate in Research studies in the following areas:

Cardiology (Congestive Heart Failure, Heart Attack Prevention)

Dermatology (Cancer Prevention, Treating Skin Allergies)

Endocrinology (Hormone Imbalances – Diabetes Mellitus, Thyroid conditions)

Gastroenterology (Stomach, Digestive, and Colon Issues)

Genetics (Relationships between DNA and Disease)

Mental Health (Improving Emotional Well-Being)

Nephrology (Treating Kidney Disease)

Oncology (New Diagnostic Tools and Treatments for Cancer)

Pain Management (Alternative Treatment – Physical Therapy, Chiropractic Treatment, Psychotherapy, Yoga)

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (Diagnosing Nerve Damage/Degenerative Disease)

Teaching and learning

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has active affiliations with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, School of Medicine and nearly 50 other colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States.

We train health care professionals in 38 degree and certificate programs, which includes training about 600 students, interns, residents, and fellows each year in many medical specialties and subspecialties. We also train nurses and provide associated health training in disciplines like audiology, cardiac ultrasound, dentistry, dietetics, occupational therapy, optometry, pharmacy, physical therapy, psychology, respiratory therapy, social work, speech therapy, and more.



We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Learn more about Internships and Fellowships

Learn more about other opportunities to work with Us

Learn more about volunteer or donate

Fast facts

In 2024, VA Southern Nevada assists over 243,000 Veterans throughout southern Nevada.

In 2024, we had 3,600 full-time employees.

1n 2024, we held 60 PACT Act events.

Every year, we serve more than 83,000 Veterans and complete more than 1,076,217 outpatient visits. Over 117,000 eligible Veterans (71% enrolled).

Veterans completed 38,368 Emergency Department visits in 2020.

Between September 2017 and October 2019, we completed about 481 outreach activities for Veterans suicide awareness and prevention.

We provide outstanding access to care: In 2019, we completed 91.64% of scheduled appointments in 30 days or less; we completed 92% of those within 0-14 days.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

American Psychological Association

American Society of Health System Pharmacists

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System received the following awards:

2020 Fifth Consecutive Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Award

2020 Healthcare Equality Index Leader Award

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports