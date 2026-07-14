North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

Veteran Transportation Services (VTS)

https://www.va.gov/resources/how-to-request-rides-to-va-health-appointments/

Phone: 702-791-9069

Transportation will be provided Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with last daily appointment being scheduled until 3:30 PM.

Please call 2 weeks in advance with appointment date and time to schedule a ride, to make reservation at least 2 weeks in advance. Monday through Friday 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

DAV

https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/dav-vans-transportation-for-veterans/

Dispatch Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14480

Local transportation services

RTC: 702-228-7433

VETrans Pahrump

http://www.nyecc.org/#

775-572-VETS (8387)

Free Veteran transportation. Serving all your medi-cal & Pharmacy transportation needs in Pahrump area. First call, first served basis. Call to make reservation at least 24 hours in advance.

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please call all vendors regarding cost, eligibility & Information updated as of OPTIMUM MEDICINE

Call for services. 24/7 availability Call for Services & Reservations

Medical Transportation (Non-Emergency) Southern Nevada Providers Southern Nevada Healthcare System

6900 N. Pecos Rd. North Las Vegas, NV 89086

Phone: 702-791-9000

RTC Veterans Medical Transportation Network for Senior & Disabled Veterans (VMTN)

http://www.rtcsnv.com

702-678-VETS (8387)

Will transport Veterans with Oxygen, service animals or wheelchair.

No Fare for those who qualify.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding Holidays.

Call RTC for eligibility & reservations.

RTC Veterans Reduced Fare Program

http://www.rtcsnv.com

702-228-RIDE (7433)

Must prove eligibility. Local Veterans will be issued a RTC Veterans ID card that will allow them to purchase reduced fare on all fixed route fare, call for eligibility.

Southern Nevada Transit Coalition (SNTC)

http://www.sntc.net/

Senior Transit Program Mesquite

Laughlin

Boulder City

Reservations are required. Call to make reservation.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits