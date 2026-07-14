North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Our main campus provides primary care and specialty health services, including bariatric surgery, cardiology, mental health care, treatment for military sexual trauma, pain management, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89086-4400
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Valet Services:
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has reopened valet parking for Veterans at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. Valet services are available at the East, West and Emergency Department entrances from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding all Federal holidays.
Veteran Transportation Services (VTS)
https://www.va.gov/resources/how-to-request-rides-to-va-health-appointments/
Phone: 702-791-9069
Transportation will be provided Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with last daily appointment being scheduled until 3:30 PM.
Please call 2 weeks in advance with appointment date and time to schedule a ride, to make reservation at least 2 weeks in advance. Monday through Friday 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
DAV
https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/dav-vans-transportation-for-veterans/
Dispatch Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14480
Local transportation services
RTC: 702-228-7433
VETrans Pahrump
775-572-VETS (8387)
Free Veteran transportation. Serving all your medi-cal & Pharmacy transportation needs in Pahrump area. First call, first served basis. Call to make reservation at least 24 hours in advance.
Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please call all vendors regarding cost, eligibility & Information updated as of OPTIMUM MEDICINE
Medical Transportation (Non-Emergency) Southern Nevada Providers Southern Nevada Healthcare System
6900 N. Pecos Rd. North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Phone: 702-791-9000
RTC Veterans Medical Transportation Network for Senior & Disabled Veterans (VMTN)
702-678-VETS (8387)
Will transport Veterans with Oxygen, service animals or wheelchair.
No Fare for those who qualify.
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding Holidays.
Call RTC for eligibility & reservations.
RTC Veterans Reduced Fare Program
702-228-RIDE (7433)
Must prove eligibility. Local Veterans will be issued a RTC Veterans ID card that will allow them to purchase reduced fare on all fixed route fare, call for eligibility.
Southern Nevada Transit Coalition (SNTC)
Senior Transit Program Mesquite
Laughlin
Boulder City
Reservations are required. Call to make reservation.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits
Learn more about Environmental Health Registry Exam for Veterans by siting our website: Environmental Health Registry Exam For Veterans | VA Southern Nevada Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Toxic Exposure Screening Phone appointment.
Phone: 702-791-9013
Ask for a TES Screening appointment.
Learn more information on Toxic Exposure Screening
For more information on PACT Act visit the PACT Act and Toxic Screening.
The Emergency Department (ED) has a staff of emergency physicians on duty 24 hours a day. The ED is designed to provide immediate medical care to individuals with threat to life or limb, stabilizing the emergency as much as possible, and providing medically indicated services to any patient that presents to the ED.
Find out more information on health care with Emergency Department.
Other services at VA Southern Nevada health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Amputation care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you’ve had a major limb removed, our specialists can create a healthcare plan to help you to live independently. Our support services include:
- Physical, occupational, and recreational therapy
- Nutrition, wellness, and mental health counseling
- Prosthetic support to help you choose your artificial limb and use it effectively
- Limb loss education and training to help you with daily living, like coping techniques, mobility tips, driving skills, and scar care
- Medical and surgical consultations with other specialties
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Bariatric surgery
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Bariatric surgery, also called weight-loss surgery, reduces the size of your stomach and small intestine to limit the amount of food you can eat or absorb. Bariatric surgery can be done in several ways, like:
- Gastric bypass, which shrinks your stomach size and re-routes your digestive system, so you don’t absorb as much food
- Sleeve gastrectomy, which removes part of your stomach, leaving only a slender “sleeve” that holds less food
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Caregiver support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Chiropractic
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:
- Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function
- Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
- Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue
Complementary and integrative health
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We use complementary medicine along with standard medical treatments, like using acupuncture to help lessen the side effects of chemotherapy. We also provide alternative medicine instead of traditional medical treatments, like using herbs rather than prescription drugs to treat cancer. We offer treatments, like:
- Natural products and special diets
- Deep breathing, meditation, and yoga
- Acupuncture and acupressure
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services to include:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Diabetes care
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services to include:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Hematology/oncology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
Learn more about our service and download the Comprehensive Cancer booklet
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Infectious disease
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. We offer:
- Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases
- Prevention strategies and treatment
- Compassionate care and counseling for people who are living with infectious diseases
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Pathology and Laboratory Services
Pathology and Laboratory Services
Building 1
First Floor, Room 1C173
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your behavioral health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Minority Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like:
- Dialysis preparation and referral
- Home patient monitoring
- Kidney transplant evaluation
- Kidney disease education
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services (North Las Vegas VA Medical Center)
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
Otolaryngology
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions to include:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
Pain management
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life.
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System offers a number of different services at each level of this stepped-care model. Clinicians specializing in pain management are working continuously to develop and refine programs to improve the Veteran’s experience, reduce suffering and treat pain.
Pain Medicine Service provides a team-based approach to pain care with the following specialties:
- Interventional Pain Medicine, includes Neuromodulation
- Spine Surgery Clinic – Joint Venture with the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center (MOMMC). Veterans are seen in the VA Medical Center by the Air Force Orthopedic Spine surgeon
- Integrated Pain Medicine
- Integrative/Functional Pain Management
- Chiropractic
- Acupuncture, includes Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA)
- Pain-Pharmacy
- Pain-Psychology
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans,/southern-nevada-health-care/health-services/patient-advocates women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Phone Service Hours 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Phone Service Hours 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Phone Service Hours 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Phone Service Hours 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Phone Service Hours 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Sat: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sun: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Plastic and reconstructive surgery
Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our plastic and reconstructive surgeons perform surgery to improve body function, or correct facial and body abnormalities caused by birth defects, injury, disease, or aging. We also perform cosmetic surgery to create a more normal appearance and improve self-esteem. Our services include:
- Surgical repair of congenital deformities such as cleft lips and palates
- Skin cancer surgery to remove malignant moles, lesions, and tumors from your skin
- Breast reduction and reconstruction surgery
- Skin grafts to treat burns, injuries, or illnesses, which involves removing skin from one part of your body and grafting it to another
- Nasal reconstruction surgery to change the shape of your nose
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our specialized rehabilitation program network serves severely injured Veterans and service members who have multiple combat- or civilian-related traumatic injuries. We offer:
- Physical, visual, and cognitive rehabilitation
- State-of-the-art prosthetics
- Psychological and psychosocial services
- Ongoing case management services
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinics closed 8:00-9:00am, 4th Tuesday of each month for mandatory staff education
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment to include:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Scheduled exams Monday-Friday - 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- General X-ray walk-in (see location for hours) All Locations
- Fluoroscopy and Bone Density (DEXA) Main Hospital Only
- Ultrasound Main Hospital Only
- Computer Tomography (CT) Main Hospital Only
- Nuclear Medicine and Positron Emission Tomography (PET/CT) Main Hospital Only
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Main Hospital Only
- Interventional Radiology Main Hospital Only
Learn more about Radiology Service, points of contact, appointment scheduling and locations
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.
Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
- Animal interaction
- Music, art, and crafts
- Community outings
- Exercise, sports, and games
- Gardening and leisure education
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits in any of the following areas:
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Rheumatology
Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include:
- Juvenile idiopathic and infectious arthritis
- Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis
- Lupus, gout, and scleroderma
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries. Spinal cord injuries can cause one or more of the following signs and symptoms:
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
- Sexual issues
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We provide a wide range of surgical services:
- General Surgery
- Ear Nose and Throat Surgery
- Gynecology
- Hand Surgery
- Ophthalmology
- Orthopedics
- Plastic Surgery
- Podiatry
- Thoracic Surgery
- Urology
- Vascular Surgery
- Anesthesiology
Other medically necessary services can be provided by other VA network facilities or community care.
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Learn more about VA Home Telehealth Virtual Care
Travel reimbursement
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Vascular surgery
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include:
- Arteriosclerosis (caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries that restricts blood flow to your organs and tissues)
- Aortic aneurysm and aortic valve disease
- Deep vein thrombosis and other blood clots
- Varicose veins
- Vasculitis (inflammation of your blood vessels)
Whole health
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
Whole health offerings to view our local VA whole health offerings
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Wound care and ostomy
We provide thoughtful, compassionate diagnosis and treatment for Veterans with acute or chronic wounds or those who need ostomy care.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Healing your wounds is an important step in your recovery and rehabilitation. Our wound care team will assess your wound, determine where you are in the healing process, and provide a treatment plan for your care. If you’ve had ostomy surgery and are living with either a temporary or permanent stoma (a surgical opening to allow urine, feces, or body fluids to exit your body), we can help you manage the care of your stoma, make good product choices, and cope with the effects of ostomy surgery. We provide care and support for:
- Open, non-healing, and hard-to-heal wounds
- Localized incisions and infected or draining wounds
- Bedsores (also known as pressure ulcers or decubitus ulcers)
- Amputations
- Wounds or leaking seals around your stomach
- Skin rashes