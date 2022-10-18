Whole health offerings

This 60-minute class introduces you to the Whole Health approach to care and the additional classes and services available to veterans for well-being and complementary and integrative healthcare. It introduces the concepts of whole health living; helps you identify what is important to you and how you may start on your whole health journey.

You can download and complete the Personal Health Inventory before you even step into the classroom.



Whole Health Personal Health Inventory form (PDF)



When: Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. via VA Video Connect (VVC)

How to join:

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708

Call to register and for more information.