Whole health offerings
At VA Southern Nevada Health Care System, we offer a variety of programs to support your health and wellness goals. Click on each topic below to see a description of current offerings.
Intro to Whole Health
This 60-minute class introduces you to the Whole Health approach to care and the additional classes and services available to veterans for well-being and complementary and integrative healthcare. It introduces the concepts of whole health living; helps you identify what is important to you and how you may start on your whole health journey.
You can download and complete the Personal Health Inventory before you even step into the classroom.
Whole Health Personal Health Inventory form (PDF)
When: Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. via VA Video Connect (VVC)
How to join:
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708
Call to register and for more information.
Taking Charge of My Life and Health
Taking Charge of My Life and Health is a multi-session class led by trained Whole Health coaches, partners, or peer facilitator. These interactive sessions can help you focus on what you want out of your health and life by using tools such as the Circle of Health and the Personal Health Inventory to guide goal setting to increase your sense of well-being. The Taking charge series gives you the opportunity to delve into each aspect of the Whole Health circle, begin to create an overarching personal health plan and learn mindfulness tools to reduce stress and improve well-being.
When: Classes are in both Primary Care and Behavioral Health. Class times vary and classes are available in person and via VVC depending on location.
How to join:
Take the Intro to Whole Health Class to get started.
Call to register for more information:
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708
THRIVE
THRIVE is a 14-week group class series that discusses one area of health and well-being each week. Classes are facilitated by a provider, behavioral health clinician and a Whole Health coach with guest lectures provided by a dietitian and chaplain. It is offered as a gender specific cohort. THRIVE guides Veterans toward improved health, resiliency, and redefined passions. Clinicians partner with veterans to work together to help veterans identify and align values through healthy, positive actions that lead to purpose and finding fulfillment in life. Classes are 2-hours one time per week.
When:
THRIVE VAMC, Women’s Health classes, Tuesdays 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
THRIVE Pahrump, Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
How to join: THRIVE requires a referral from a provider or clinician. To get started talk to your clinician or provider OR enroll in the Intro to Whole Health Class:
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708
Topics and goals included in THRIVE are:
- Orientation: Understand the three tenets of Positive Psychology, Whole Health, and Acceptance & Commitment Therapy
- Sleep and Restoration: Learn about the importance of sleep, in regard to their health, through education about common sleep disorders and holistic approaches for restful nights.
- Intuitive Eating: Explore mindful eating exercises and the benefits of nutrition, with details on diet culture and ways to foster and maintain healthy eating habits.
- Mental Health and Happiness: Discover new skills based on Positive Psychology with studies about Happiness.
- Financial Health: Identify personal values associated with financial health and discover your financial personality type.
- Stress Reduction: Learn the signs and symptoms of acute and chronic stress and how to effectively manage and reduce stress in your life.
- Environmental Health: Reflect on your personal environment; assess and align individual surroundings to personal values and individual needs.
- Healthy Relationships: Explore current relationships, identify your support system, and understand the importance of self-care and self-compassion.
- Creativity and Flow: Discover options for creativity while exploring relationships incorporating creative activities.
- Sexual Health: Increase your understanding on sexual health and explore individual how individual values support whole health.
- Mindfulness and Intuition: Learn about mindfulness history, skills, and efficacy.
- Spiritual Health: Explore your spirituality and values.
- Work Life Purpose: Complete activities to identify individual life purpose and goals.
-
Wrap Up: Reflect on the Thrive journey; plan new goals and objectives that inspire and motivate you to improve on your whole health journey moving forward. +
Whole Health Coaching
Whole Health Coaches partner with Veterans who are seeking to enhance their well-being through self-directed, lasting changes which are aligned with their values. Whole Health Coaches conduct individual or group coaching sessions that may occur in person, or virtually through VA Video Connect (VVC). Coaches empower the Veteran to develop and achieve self-determined goals related to health and wellness, and support Veterans in mobilizing internal strengths and external resources, and in developing self-management strategies for making sustainable, healthy lifestyle, behavior changes. Coaches assist Veterans to use their insight, personal strengths and resources, goal setting, action steps and accountability toward whole health changes.
When: Appointment times vary between Mondays to Fridays 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Appointments available for both in person depending on location and via VVC.
How to join:
Whole Health Coaching requires a referral from a provider or clinician. To get started talk to your clinician or provider about Coaching OR enroll in the Intro to Whole Health Class:
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708
GeroFit
GeroFit is a supervised exercise program that promotes health and wellness for Veteran’s age 65+. As part of GeroFit, Veterans are given a personal exercise program based on their physical profile and goals. Participants have shown improved health, physical function, and well-being. GeroFit is a great way for Veterans to stay active by using a variety of strength and aerobic exercises. GeroFit is available in person at VAMC or via VVC.
When: Classes are available at both VAMC and via VVC. Class times vary with classes available Monday-Friday.
How to Join: GeroFit requires a referral from a provider or clinician. To get started talk to your clinician or provider about GeroFit OR enroll in the Intro to Whole Health Class by calling:
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708
Healthy Teaching Kitchen
The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program teaches Veteran’s nutrition skills, basic cooking skills, and is a guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods. The Veteran’s support person may also be able to attend with the veteran. 4-week virtual series or a one-time in person class.
When: Class times vary and are on Thursdays; a single in person class at VAMC or 4-week series via VVC.
How to Join: Healthy Teaching Kitchen requires a referral from a provider, dietitian, or clinician. To get started talk to a dietitian or provider about HTK OR enroll in the Intro to Whole Health Class:
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708
Meditation - iRest
Integrative Restoration known as iRest is a meditation practice based on the ancient tradition of Yoga Nidra and adapted to suit the conditions of modern life. iRest has been shown to be effective in scientific trials for improving conditions including chronic pain, sleep problems, depression and anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
When: Classes are provided via VVC, Thursdays 1300-1400
How to Join: To get started register for the Intro to Whole Health class:
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708
Meditation - Mantrum
Mantrum meditation is an 8-week class series to manage stress and gives veterans tools to manage symptoms in daily life. A mantra is a syllable, word or phrase that can be repeated during meditation to help calm the mind. Meditation has been found to provide a great sense of calm, reduce stress, and increase self-awareness, self-compassion, and a positive outlook.
When: Classes are provided twice per year, via VVC
How to join:
Veterans may direct schedule by contacting M2VA:
Phone: 702-224-6029
Meditation - VA Calm
VA CALM is a mindfulness-based stress reduction program adapted to veterans. It introduces a variety of mindfulness and self-compassion meditation practices, shown to improve physical and mental well-being.
When: Thursdays, 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at the VAMC
How to join: VA CALM requires a referral from a provider or clinician. To get started talk to your clinician or provider about VA CALM OR enroll in the Intro to Whole Health Class by calling:
Phone: 702-791-9024
MOVE! Weight Management Program
MOVE! is a 16-week weight management and health promotion program designed to improve the lives of Veterans. MOVE!’s core ideas—encouraging healthy eating behavior, increasing physical activity, and promoting even small weight losses—are easy to follow and based on the latest in nutrition science. The program is led by the VA's dietitians, exercise scientists and behavioral health staff.
When: Class days and times vary Tues-Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Classes are both VVC and in person.
To schedule the MOVE! Enrollment class:
Phone: 702-791-9024
Tai Chi
Tai chi is based on an internal Chinese martial art practice for defense training that has health benefits and is a meditative practice. It is a series of gentle physical exercises and stretches. Each posture flows into the next without pause, ensuring that your body is in constant motion.
When: Mondays at 5:00 p.m. in the VAMC Auditorium on the 1st floor.
How to join: Classes are drop-in; no scheduling required at this time.
Yoga Classes
Yoga is a mind and body practice, combining physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation to promote strength, balance, flexibility, and relaxation. Yoga originated in ancient India and is aimed to still the mind and bring harmony between mind and body. There are yoga classes to fit every Veteran's skill set including a Chair, Mat, or Yin class. Classes specific to amputees and SCI/D patients and a female veteran chair/standing pose class.
When: Class days and times vary from 900-1500. In person at VAMC and VVC classes are available.
How to join:
Sign up for yoga orientation to learn more about Yoga and find the right class for your abilities. Our instructors will recommend the right class for you:
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14708