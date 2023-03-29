VA2K Walk and Roll
Join us for a 2K and Health Resource Fair highlighting various services, resources, and programs available to our Veterans locally. The event is open to Veterans, families, and employees with the goal of promoting physical activity and benefitting homeless Veterans through in-kind donations.
Event Details
Date:
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Time :
09:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Location:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Education Building 7
6900 N. Pecos Road
N. Las Vegas, NV 89086
Whole Health
This year, our theme is Whole Health, and we encourage participants to be creative with costumes that align with one of the eight areas of self-care on the Circle of Health below. You can participate individually or show us your team spirit by getting your team to join in on the fun!
For more Information on Whole Health, please visit our Whole Health Offerings.
Donation Information
**Please note that in-kind donations are accepted but not required for participation. Donation boxes are located at the medical center and the Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest Primary care clinics. If you wish to donate, please see the donation “Wish List” below for most needed items:
- Clothes (all clothes must be new with tags):
- Men and women’s underwear
- Men’s undershirts
- Adult t-shirts
- Adult sweatpants/sweatshirts
- Adult socks
- Unisex Croc-like shoes in average men’s sizes
- Non-perishable Snacks
- Granola bars
- Breakfast bars (especially easy to chew for those with dental issues)
- Bottled water
- Hygiene kits
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
Event Points of Contact
For any event inquiries contact:
Lauren McKinney, Employee Whole Health Coordinator
or
Caress Baltimore, Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program Manager