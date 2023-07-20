We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays at all locations on a walk-in basis. and Other imaging technologies at the Main Hospital by appointment with order from provider.

Available at these Radiology locations

Care we provide at VA Southern Nevada health care

We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:

General X-ray walk-in (see location for hours) - All Locations

Fluoroscopy and Bone Density (DEXA -) Main Hospital Only

Ultrasound - Main Hospital Only

Computer Tomography (CT) - Main Hospital Only

Nuclear Medicine and Positron Emission Tomography (PET/CT) - Main Hospital Only

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) - Main Hospital Only

Interventional Radiology - Main Hospital Only

For the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center (Main Hospital)

For scheduling for Radiology, please call:

Phone: 702-791-9080

Walk-ins first come first serve

Scheduled Appointment Process:

Provider will submit order for procedure then patient can call to schedule exam requested.

Emergency Inpatient

Monday-Sunday - 24/7

General X-ray

Main Hospital walk-in

Monday-Sunday - 24/7

Scheduled exams

Monday-Friday - 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

For VA Clinics

General X-ray VA Clinics

Monday-Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.