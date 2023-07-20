Radiology
Radiology is a branch of medicine that uses imaging to diagnose and treat disease. The following web sites can help you better understand the many tests that fall under the Radiology heading.
We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays at all locations on a walk-in basis. and Other imaging technologies at the Main Hospital by appointment with order from provider.
Available at these Radiology locations
- North Las Vegas VA Medical Center (Main Hospital)
- Northeast Las Vegas VA Clinic
- Northwest Las Vegas VA Clinic
- Southeast Las Vegas VA Clinic
- Southwest Las Vegas VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Southern Nevada health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- General X-ray walk-in (see location for hours) - All Locations
- Fluoroscopy and Bone Density (DEXA -) Main Hospital Only
- Ultrasound - Main Hospital Only
- Computer Tomography (CT) - Main Hospital Only
- Nuclear Medicine and Positron Emission Tomography (PET/CT) - Main Hospital Only
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) - Main Hospital Only
- Interventional Radiology - Main Hospital Only
For the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center (Main Hospital)
For scheduling for Radiology, please call:
Phone: 702-791-9080
Walk-ins first come first serve
Scheduled Appointment Process:
Provider will submit order for procedure then patient can call to schedule exam requested.
- Emergency Inpatient
Monday-Sunday - 24/7
- General X-ray
Main Hospital walk-in
Monday-Sunday - 24/7
- Scheduled exams
Monday-Friday - 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
For VA Clinics
- General X-ray VA Clinics
Monday-Friday - 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.