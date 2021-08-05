Southeast Las Vegas VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, treatment for hearing loss (audiology and speech), care for Veterans who are homeless, laboratory and pathology services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Southeast Las Vegas VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 730AM-430PM
- Tue: 730AM-430PM
- Wed: 730AM-430PM
- Thu: 730AM-430PM
- Fri: 730AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at
Coming soon!
Local transportation services
Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
In the spotlight at VA Southern Nevada health care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.