VASNHS providing flu shots and encourages Veterans to get vaccinated

September 15, 2021

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — As the flu season approaches, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is encouraging all Veterans to get their vaccination for the influenza virus. Enrolled Veterans can now receive their seasonal flu vaccination by appointment or walk-in at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center or any VA clinic throughout Southern Nevada.

“Flu vaccination is the best protection we have in fighting and controlling seasonal

Influenza,” said Dr. Jason Dazley, infectious disease specialist. “Last year we saw lower numbers of influenza compared to previous years because of social distancing and masking indoors, but the flu shot is your still the greatest defense from serious infection.”

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated more than 410,000 flu hospitalizations and more than 24,000 deaths in the United States during the flu season. The upcoming flu season will coincide with the COVID-19 pandemic. Flu and COVID-19 can each lead to severe illness, hospitalization, or death.



“It’s like being kicked when you’re already down,” said Dr. Myron Kung, a VASNHS critical care pulmonologist. “We are still fighting the resurgence of infection rates with the Delta variant. When combined with COVID-19, the flu could compound community illness and the strain on the local healthcare system.”

Additionally, if you are enrolled in VA health care, you can receive the seasonal flu vaccination at more than 60,000 locations through the Community Care Network in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care partners.

Veterans can visit Flu Shots - Community Care (va.gov) to find locations to get a no-cost flu shot.

For information on the flu vaccination and other VA resources on how to stay healthy this flu season, visit https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu/.

Please be advised that there may be further updates regarding flu shot distribution at VASNHS.