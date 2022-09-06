Virtual Veterans Town Hall on Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021

PRESS RELEASE

September 6, 2022

North Las Vegas, Nev.VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Association’s Reno Regional Office, will host a special virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex from 3 - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7 to discuss implementation of the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021 (PACT Act).



The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Specifically, the PACT Act:

Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 combat Veterans.

Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures.

Adds more presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure.

Provides toxic exposure screenings to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care.

Helps improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures.

Following updates on the VA PACT Act, there will be a moderated question and answer session, and Veterans can submit their questions via email to vhalaspao@va.gov in advance or in the chat box during the event.



“We at VA are ready to implement the PACT Act and deliver for toxic-exposed Veterans and their survivors,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough in regards to the signing of the PACT Act. “If you think you might be eligible for PACT Act benefits, here’s what you need to know:

Those affected can apply for PACT Act-related benefits now by filing a claim at VA.

All 23 presumptive conditions in the PACT Act eligible for benefits effective as of August 10, 2022.

Those affected can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting www.VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.

“Thank you to all of the Veterans, survivors and family members who fought tirelessly to make this day possible and thank you to President Biden for keeping our nation’s promise to those who served,” Secretary McDonough concluded. “We at VA will stop at nothing to make sure that every Veteran and every survivor gets the PACT Act-related care and benefits they deserve.”

The virtual Veterans town hall is limited to 1,000 total participants via the web, phone or Webex application. Individuals who plan on connecting via a smart phone are encouraged to download the Cisco Webex Meetings application in advance from Apple or Google.

Information to access the Virtual Town Hall:

Via the Web or Webex Application (Webex access will open 15 minutes prior to the meeting.)

1. Go to https://bit.ly/3e5I9at on a web browser or smart phone to link to the website.

2. Meeting Number: 2762 614 3984

3. Password: VALasVegas2022!

Via the Phone (Note: this is not a toll-free number)

1. Call 1-404-397-1596

2. Access Code: 2762 614 3984 ##



ATTENTION MEDIA: For queries or more information regarding this release, please email vhalaspao@va.gov or call VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Public Affairs at (702) 791-9000 extensions 19003 or 19004.