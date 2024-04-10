Health Connect Clinical Contact Center
VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center gives Veterans and their caregivers immediate, 24/7, on-demand access to clinical and administrative services that address health care needs over the phone, video and, in the future, even via email or chat.
VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center gives Veterans and their caregivers immediate, 24/7, on-demand access
to clinical and administrative services that address health care needs over the phone, video
and, in the future, even via email or chat.
Core services
Clinical Contact Centers connect Veterans to dedicated clinical and administrative
contact center professionals who deliver the following four core services: Scheduling &
Administration, Clinical Triage, Virtual Clinic Visits and Pharmacy Services.
Technology
VA Health Connect harnesses state-of-the-art technology and software to improve Veteran
access to care.
Key benefits:
- A simpler way for Veterans, families and caregivers to connect with medical
providers
- Improved resource utilization for Emergency Department, Urgent Care and
Primary Care walk-in clinic visits
- Coordinated care using state-of-the-art technologies to improve Veterans’
satisfaction and health outcomes
- Reduced potential Veteran and staff exposure to COVID-19, influenza (flu) and
other communicable diseases
To reach the VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center, dial this number:
VA Southern Nevada health care
Call
Main Office: 702-791-9000
Next-
• To speak with a pharmacy staff member, choose Option 1, then Option 2.
• To speak with a primary care scheduler, choose Option 2, then Option 2.
• To speak with a nurse, choose Option 3.
Send a Secure Message
Additional methods may include My HealtheVet Secure Messaging
- Must have a Premium My HealtheVet account to send Secure Messsage to a provider or health team
- For more information on obtaining a Premium My HealtheVet account, please contact:
- My HealtheVet Coordinator | VA Southern Nevada Health Care | Veterans Affairs