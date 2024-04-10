VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center gives Veterans and their caregivers immediate, 24/7, on-demand access

to clinical and administrative services that address health care needs over the phone, video

and, in the future, even via email or chat.

Core services

Clinical Contact Centers connect Veterans to dedicated clinical and administrative

contact center professionals who deliver the following four core services: Scheduling &

Administration, Clinical Triage, Virtual Clinic Visits and Pharmacy Services.

Technology

VA Health Connect harnesses state-of-the-art technology and software to improve Veteran

access to care.

Key benefits:

A simpler way for Veterans, families and caregivers to connect with medical

providers

providers Improved resource utilization for Emergency Department, Urgent Care and

Primary Care walk-in clinic visits

Primary Care walk-in clinic visits Coordinated care using state-of-the-art technologies to improve Veterans’

satisfaction and health outcomes

satisfaction and health outcomes Reduced potential Veteran and staff exposure to COVID-19, influenza (flu) and

other communicable diseases

To reach the VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center, dial this number:

VA Southern Nevada health care

Call

Main Office: 702-791-9000

Next-

• To speak with a pharmacy staff member, choose Option 1, then Option 2.

• To speak with a primary care scheduler, choose Option 2, then Option 2.

• To speak with a nurse, choose Option 3.

Send a Secure Message

Additional methods may include My HealtheVet Secure Messaging