My HealtheVet Coordinator

My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device.

You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. With My HealtheVet, you can:

  • Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
  • Check your lab and test results
  • Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
  • Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
  • View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
  • Enter or update your personal information

Location:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

MyHealtheVet Center

Building 1, 1st Floor, Room 1C203

My HealtheVet Coordinators

Theresa Gardner

My HealtheVet Coordinator

VA Southern Nevada health care

Phone: 702-791-9000 ext. 15437

Rasheda Anderson

My HealtheVet Specialist

VA Southern Nevada health care

Phone: 702-791-9000 ext. 15437

Last updated: