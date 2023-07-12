My HealtheVet Coordinator
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device.
You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Location:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
MyHealtheVet Center
Building 1, 1st Floor, Room 1C203
My HealtheVet Coordinators
Theresa Gardner
My HealtheVet Coordinator
VA Southern Nevada health care
Phone: 702-791-9000 ext. 15437
Rasheda Anderson
My HealtheVet Specialist
VA Southern Nevada health care
Phone: 702-791-9000 ext. 15437
