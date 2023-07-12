My HealtheVet Coordinator

My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device.

You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. With My HealtheVet, you can:

Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team

Check your lab and test results

Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications

Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders

View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records

Enter or update your personal information

Location:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

MyHealtheVet Center

Building 1, 1st Floor, Room 1C203