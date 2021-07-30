My HealtheVet Advanced account being discontinued

If you have a My HealtheVet Advanced account, there are three ways to upgrade to Premium level: in person, online, or virtually via phone or video. Upgrading your account is free.

My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, gives you access to your VA health information so you can understand and manage your VA care.

Beginning in September 2021, My HealtheVet Advanced accounts will be discontinued. If you have a My HealtheVet Advanced account today and do not upgrade to a Premium account, your account will revert to a Basic account. If that occurs, you will lose access to the Pharmacy features, including the ability to request and track your VA prescription refills.

That means…. it is time to upgrade to a My HealtheVet Premium account TODAY! With a free My HealtheVet Premium account, you can securely access your VA health information, 24/7.

Using your My HealtheVet Premium account, you will be able to:

Request VA prescription refills, track your VA medications, and access your current VA prescriptions and prescription history.

View, download, and print your VA health information, reports and images from your VA medical record.

Send online secure messages to your VA care team to ask them non-urgent health questions, ask to renew your medications, and send updates on your condition.

View, schedule, reschedule, and cancel VA appointments.

How to get started

If you are new to My HealtheVet, create an account by visiting the My HealtheVet website, selecting Register, and filling out the required fields. Make sure to check the boxes verifying that you are a VA patient and Veteran.

If you are already a My HealtheVet user, you may have a Premium account. If you do, there will be a “P” icon next to your name. Also, if you currently use Secure Messaging on My HealtheVet, you’re all set. Patients who use Secure Messaging already have a Premium account.

If you have a My HealtheVet Advanced account, there are three ways to upgrade to Premium level: in person, online, or virtually via phone or video. Upgrading your account is free.

To upgrade online, you’ll need to use your DS Logon Premium or ID.me secure sign-in credentials. You can learn more about the online upgrading process on the My HealtheVet blog.

Local Veterans who want to upgrade to a Premium account in person or virtually via phone or video should call 702-791-9000 exts. 15233 or 15437 or visit VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s My HealtheVet staff, located within the Veterans Experience Service at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.



Ask the My HealtheVet Coordinator about upgrading to a Premium account. You can locate your VA facility’s contact information through VA’s facility locator tool.

Now is the time to upgrade your My HealtheVet account! With a Premium account, you’ll still be able to request refills of your VA prescriptions, plus you’ll gain access to all the tools on My HealtheVet, including Secure Messaging, accessing your VA medical record online, and more!

Get more information

To learn more, visit the My HealtheVet website, watch the My HealtheVet Premium video, or contact your VA facility’s My HealtheVet Coordinator.