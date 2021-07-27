Billing and insurance

If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA Southern Oregon health care bill, call us at 541-826-2111. We're here Coming soon!

Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.

Pay online, by phone, or mail

Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.

Pay online, by phone, or by mail

Pay in person

To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at our Southern Oregon campus.

Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.

Agent Cashier window

Map of White City VA Medical Center campus

Hours: Coming soon!

Private and other health insurance

If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.

Learn how VA health care works with other health insurance