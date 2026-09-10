White City VA Medical Center

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a White City VA health care facility.

Refill your prescriptions

Pick up new prescriptions

Contact us with questions about your prescriptions

Safely dispose of your medicine

Related information

Learn more about our pharmacy