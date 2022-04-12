Important transition information for Veterans

The Southern Oregon VA is expected to transition to the new electronic health record June 11, 2022. All current My HealtheVet (MHV) premium accounts will transition to My VA Health at that time. If you have not upgraded your MHV account to the premium status before this transition, you will lose the ability to access your prescriptions and other important features. Instructions to upgrade an account are below under "Do I need a new account". If you need assistant related to My HealtheVet please call 877-327-0022.

Once the transition has happened, below are helpful Instructions on how to use the new My VA Health.