COVID-19 vaccines

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine. VA will have a limited amount of this vaccine to start. We’ve worked with the CDC and other federal partners to develop a phased plan. Our goal is to do the most good for the most people during this time.

COVID-19 vaccines at VA Spokane health care

  • Check in at Primary Care Lobby on first floor of main building for vaccines.
  • We offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine to all enrolled Veterans *PLUS* the additional groups of individuals included in the SAVE LIVES Act.
  • We offer the 3rd dose Moderna to immunocompromised Veterans.
  • We offer COVID-19 booster shots for both Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
  • Call 509-434-7957 anytime between 7:30am – 4:00pm, Monday through Friday, to reserve an appointment.
  • Click here to self-schedule your appointment online. 
  • By appointment only. Walk-in vaccinations are not available at this time. 

COVID-19 Booster Shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends offering a single-dose COVID-19 booster vaccine for the following:

  • MODERNA
    • Persons who completed an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series Moderna *six or more months ago* and who are 65 years and older;
    • Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings;
    • Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions; or
    • Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.
  • JANSSEN (Johnson & Johnson)
    • Persons who received a J&J COVID-19 vaccine at least *2 months prior* and are aged 18 and older.

To get the latest updates about COVID-19 vaccines, visit VAs vaccine information page.

Screening

Please know all Veterans and individuals coming to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington will be offered COVID-19 screening upon entrance to the hospital. Additionally, we continue to practice safe physical distancing and masking while on our medical campus. 

