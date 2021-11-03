COVID-19 vaccines at VA Spokane health care

Check in at Primary Care Lobby on first floor of main building for vaccines.

We offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine to all enrolled Veterans *PLUS* the additional groups of individuals included in the SAVE LIVES Act .

. We offer the 3rd dose Moderna to immunocompromised Veterans.

We offer COVID-19 booster shots for both Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

Call 509-434-7957 anytime between 7:30am – 4:00pm, Monday through Friday, to reserve an appointment.

Click here to self-schedule your appointment online.

By appointment only. Walk-in vaccinations are not available at this time.

COVID-19 Booster Shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends offering a single-dose COVID-19 booster vaccine for the following:

MODERNA : Persons who completed an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series Moderna *six or more months ago* and who are 65 years and older; Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings; Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions; or Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

: JANSSEN (Johnson & Johnson) : Persons who received a J&J COVID-19 vaccine at least *2 months prior* and are aged 18 and older.

To get the latest updates about COVID-19 vaccines, visit VAs vaccine information page.

Screening

Please know all Veterans and individuals coming to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington will be offered COVID-19 screening upon entrance to the hospital. Additionally, we continue to practice safe physical distancing and masking while on our medical campus.