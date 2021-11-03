COVID-19 vaccines
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine. VA will have a limited amount of this vaccine to start. We’ve worked with the CDC and other federal partners to develop a phased plan. Our goal is to do the most good for the most people during this time.
COVID-19 vaccines at VA Spokane health care
- Check in at Primary Care Lobby on first floor of main building for vaccines.
- We offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine to all enrolled Veterans *PLUS* the additional groups of individuals included in the SAVE LIVES Act.
- We offer the 3rd dose Moderna to immunocompromised Veterans.
- We offer COVID-19 booster shots for both Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
- Call 509-434-7957 anytime between 7:30am – 4:00pm, Monday through Friday, to reserve an appointment.
- Click here to self-schedule your appointment online.
- By appointment only. Walk-in vaccinations are not available at this time.
COVID-19 Booster Shots
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends offering a single-dose COVID-19 booster vaccine for the following:
- MODERNA:
- Persons who completed an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series Moderna *six or more months ago* and who are 65 years and older;
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings;
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions; or
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.
- JANSSEN (Johnson & Johnson):
- Persons who received a J&J COVID-19 vaccine at least *2 months prior* and are aged 18 and older.
To get the latest updates about COVID-19 vaccines, visit VAs vaccine information page.
Screening
Please know all Veterans and individuals coming to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington will be offered COVID-19 screening upon entrance to the hospital. Additionally, we continue to practice safe physical distancing and masking while on our medical campus.