Electronic Health Record Modernization
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA’s) highest priorities. To support this mission, Mann-Grandstaff VAMC and its community-based outpatient clinics were the first VA medical facilities to go live with VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) in October 2020. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA’s) highest priorities. VA established the Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization (OEHRM) to oversee the implementation of the same best-in-industry EHR that is being deployed by the Department of Defense (DoD).
3 major components of EHRM
1. Implement a new EHR solution that is interoperable with DOD and community care providers, enabling the seamless sharing of records from active duty and beyond.
2. Provide Veterans and clinicians with a complete picture of patients’ medical history, driving connections between military service and health outcomes through data analytics.
3. Offer an improved and consistent patient scheduling experience at VA medical facilities and community care partners nationwide.
How Veterans can prepare
As part of this change, there are steps Veterans can take to help prepare for the new EHR below. Read below or view the EHRM Veteran Fact Sheet here.
- Veterans receiving care at Mann-Grandstaff VAMC and its community-based outpatient clinics in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Sandpoint, Idaho; Libby, Montana; and Wenatchee, Washington, will be the first to use the new My VA Health portal, accessible through My HealtheVet and VA.gov.
To access My VA Health, you will sign in as you do today for My HealtheVet (at myhealth.va.gov) or VA.gov. You can use any of these three accounts: Premium DS Logon account, Premium My HealtheVet account or a verified ID.me account. If you have a Basic or Advanced My HealtheVet account, you should go to https://www.myhealth.va.gov/premium. At that link, you will find a step-by-step guide on how to upgrade your account to Premium.
- Temporary addresses will no longer be used. Please make sure your contact information and addresses are up to date in your VA profile at VA.gov before My VA Health arrives. To make updates, log into VA.gov if you have a VA.gov account or call Mann-Grandstaff VAMC at 509-434-7000.
- If you use third-party insurance, please bring your insurance card to your first appointment with your VA provider after October 2020. This will help ensure we have the correct information on file for you.