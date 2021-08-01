Spokane Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Spokane Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- Stop by during our office hours and let's discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- If you would like to schedule an appointment give us a call and we will be happy to discuss a time that works best for you to meet with a member of our staff.
You do not need to be registered for care at the VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge document(s) (such as a DD Form 214)
- Receipt of certain military campaign medals
- Deployment orders
- Other document that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We have a large well-lit parking area with handicap parking and ramps. Please feel free to park in any available space.
The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) does not have a bus stop at the Spokane Vet Center or on Mirabeau Parkway. The closest STA Route Stop is "74 Mirabeau/Liberty Lake" on Indiana Ave. Walk East on Indiana Avenue and walk North on Mirabeau Parkway for .5 miles. The Spokane Vet Center is on the right side of the road past the Mirabeau Pointe Park pavilions.
In the spotlight at Spokane Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Vietnam Veterans Wellness Groups
Four processing groups Tuesday to Thursday.
Eligibility: Vietnam Veteran.
Contact Andrea at 509-893-4752 for more info.
DD Form 214 required
Mobile Vet Center at Newport, WA
Hosted by the Hospitality House
216 S Washington Ave
Newport, WA
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every last Friday of the month (excluding Federal Holidays)
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Spokane Vet Center has qualified and experienced family counselors onsite to offer family, significant others, and couples counseling.
Care includes:
- Family counseling
- Individual family member
- Significant Others group
- Significant Other individual counseling
- Couple’s counseling and support
For family or significant other individual counseling, it is required that the Veteran is a current client.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer individual and family counseling to Gold Star* families.
* A Gold Star Family member is one that has lost an immediate family member in the line of duty of active duty military service.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you are struggling with mental health issues, identity, or need to process your military experience, we are here to help.
The Spokane Vet Center has professional therapists to provide empathic and non-judgmental counseling to address your needs.
Spokane Vet Center offers the following groups.
- Gay Veterans group
- Veteran Transgender group
Please call to get an updated list of groups, times, locations, and eligibility.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Spokane Vet Center offers individual and group counseling, including
- Combat-related groups
- Cinema Group (Trauma and Readjustment based)
- Modern Warriors Group (Gulf War, Serbia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, etc.)
- Vietnam Groups
- Anger Management group
- Significant Others Support group
- All Era group (at our Sandpoint, ID location)
- Readjustment group (at our Coeur d'Alene, ID location)
We offer the following evidence-based therapies
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Motivational interviewing (MI)
- Prolonged exposure therapy (PE)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have experienced and trained military sexual trauma therapists to assist with your counseling needs. We offer significant others and family counseling for MST Survivors. We also offer referral services to VA Medical Centers.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer trauma processing through group, family, and individual sessions, and evidence-based therapies, including:
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Motivational interviewing (MI)
- Prolonged exposure therapy (PE)
We offer referrals to VA, state, or community treatment and therapy resources.
Military service can affect your emotional, mental, and physical health. We offer recreation and creative arts therapy through activities that can be adapted to your needs.
We offer recreation and creative arts therapy through the Vet Center or with a community partner. Call for information for known upcoming events.
Example of current and past events:
- Art Group
- Cowgirls and Women Warriors
- Inland Northwest Heroes Golf
- Martial Arts
- Red Badge Project – Creative Writing
- Vets on the Green
- Vietnam Veterans Retreat
- Yoga
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have questions concerning women Veteran health and mental care, we can refer you to VA and community resources
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Spokane Vet Center has trained Chemical Dependency Counselors and support groups to address your needs, including a Sobriety Support group (alcohol and chemical sobriety).
We also provide referral to VA and local community counseling resources.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services. We offer crisis walk-in counseling during normal operation hours (you do not need to be a current client).
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Spokane Vet Center can help you:
- Understand VA medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment
- Find a VSO to file claims and other benefits paperwork
- Connect you to representatives for VA education benefits
- Overview and referral for VA and state burial benefits
- Learn more about housing and VA home loans
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Spokane Vet Center supports local Veterans through partnerships with government and community agencies, including:
- Colleges and Universities
- Veteran Service Organizations
- American Legion
- Blind Veterans Association
- Disabled American Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- Vietnam Veterans of America
- State Services
- Task Force
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Veterans in rural communities may be able to connect remotely with Spokane Vet Center counselors and staff to receive services.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
We can refer you to the VA’s Veteran Readiness and Education agency (formerly Vocational Rehabilitation) in Spokane or Lewiston or to other local resources for employment or career advancement.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.