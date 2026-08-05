Spokane Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
13109 East Mirabeau Parkway
Spokane, WA 99216
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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- If you would like to schedule an appointment give us a call and we will be happy to discuss a time that works best for you to meet with a member of our staff.
You do not need to be registered for care at the VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for the following:
- Discharge document(s) (such as a DD Form 214)
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We have a large well-lit parking area with handicap parking and ramps. Please feel free to park in any available space.
The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) does not have a bus stop at the Spokane Vet Center or on Mirabeau Parkway. The closest STA Route Stop is "74 Mirabeau/Liberty Lake" on Indiana Ave. Walk East on Indiana Avenue and walk North on Mirabeau Parkway for .5 miles. The Spokane Vet Center is on the right side of the road past the Mirabeau Pointe Park pavilions.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Mobile Vet Center at Newport, WA
Hosted by the Hospitality House
216 S Washington Ave
Newport, WA
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every last Thursday of the month (excluding Federal Holidays)
Fly Tying Group - Project Healing Waters
Veterans, Active Duty, Reserves, and Guard are welcome! Conducted by Project Healing Waters.
Every Thursday from 9:30am to 11am.
*Subject to change
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Spokane Vet Center has qualified and experienced family counselors onsite to offer family, significant others, and couples counseling.
Care includes:
- Family counseling
- Individual family member
- Significant Other individual counseling
- Couple’s counseling and support
For family or significant other individual counseling, it is required that the Veteran is a current client.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
What is Bereavement Counseling?
Bereavement counseling (also sometimes called “grief counseling”) provides assistance and support for people going through emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.
Does VA Have Bereavement Counseling for Surviving Family Members?
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers bereavement counseling to family members of:
Armed Forces personnel who died in the service of our country;
Reservists and members of the National Guard who die while on duty;
Veteran who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death if the death was unexpected or occurred while the eligible individual was receiving hospice or similar care; or
Veterans and service members who die by suicide, to assist families in coping with the effects of suicide.
Where Is Counseling Offered?
VA's bereavement counseling is provided at community based Vet Centers located near the families. There is no cost for VA bereavement counseling.
How Can You Obtain These Services?
Vet Centers provide no cost, confidential bereavement counseling at Vet Centers across the country.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Spokane Vet Center offers individual and group counseling, not all groups are listed, call the Spokane Vet Center for more group information:
- Modern Warriors Group (Gulf War, Serbia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, etc.)
- Vietnam Groups
- Mindfulness Groups
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Other groups may be available, please call our phone number for the latest information.
*All groups subject to change
We offer the following evidence-based therapies
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
What is military sexual trauma counseling?
Military sexual trauma counseling may include individual or group counseling, marital and family counseling, referral for benefits assistance, liaison with community agencies or substance abuse information and referral to help you deal with the emotions of military sexual trauma and regain confidence in your everyday life.
Am I eligible for military sexual trauma counseling at Vet Centers?
Any Veteran or service member, to include members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced MST is eligible to receive counseling regardless of era of service.
Where are services available?
MST counseling, assessment, and referral are available at all Vet Center locations. In addition, MST-related medical and mental health services are available at your local VA Medical Center and can be accessed by contacting the Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator or your existing VA healthcare provider.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer trauma processing through group, family, and individual sessions, and evidence-based therapies, including:
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
We offer referrals to VA, state, or community treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We offer individual, significant others, and family counseling for Veterans and Service Members. Contact us for the most current eligibility.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We offer recreation and creative arts activities through the Vet Center or with a community partner. Call for information for known upcoming events in the community.
Current activities:
- Retreats (all eras)
- Tai Chi
- Fly Tying
- Quilting
- Heroes Garden
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have questions concerning women Veteran health and mental care, we can refer you to VA and community resources
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Spokane Vet Center can provide referral to VA and local community counseling resources.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services. We offer crisis walk-in counseling during normal operation hours (you do not need to be a current client). We can refer you to the Office of Suicide Prevention at the VA Medical Center.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Spokane Vet Center can help you, not all services list, please call the Spokane Vet Center for information or referral:
- Understand VA medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment
- Find an accredited VSO to file claims and other benefits paperwork
- Connect you to representatives for VA education benefits
- Overview and referral for VA and state burial benefits
- Learn more about housing and VA home loans
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Spokane Vet Center supports local Veterans through partnerships with government and community agencies, not all partnerships listed:
- Colleges and Universities
- Colleges
- Big Bend Community College
- Carrington College
- Lewis & Clark State College
- New Saint Andrews College
- North Idaho College
- Spokane Community Colleges
- Walla Walla Community College - Clarkston Satellite Campus
- Wenatchee Valley College
- Universities
- Eastern Washington University
- Gonzaga University
- Great Northern University
- University of Idaho
- Washington State University
- Whitworth University
- Colleges
- Veteran Service Organizations
- American Legion
- Post 6 Moscow, ID
- Post 10 Wenatchee, WA
- Post 52 Pullman, WA
- Post 72 Cheney, WA
- Post 143 Post Falls, ID
- Blind Veterans Association
- Spokane Inland Empire Regional Group
- Disabled American Veterans
- Altmn Ruoff Osier #6, Spokane Valley, WA
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- Post 51 Spokane, WA
- Post 889 Coeur d’Alene, ID
- Post 1435 Spokane Valley, WA
- Post 2905 Moscow, ID
- Post 3386 Airway Heights, WA
- Post 3603 Post Falls, ID
- Vietnam Veterans of America
- Chapter #879
- American Legion
- State Services
- Task Force
- Eastern Washington Veterans’ Task Force
- Tri-County Veterans’ Task Force
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Veterans in rural communities may be able to connect remotely with Spokane Vet Center counselors and staff to receive services.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
We can refer you to the VA’s Veteran Readiness and Education agency (formerly Vocational Rehabilitation) in Spokane, WA or Lewiston, ID or to other local resources for employment or career advancement.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.