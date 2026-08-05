Spokane Vet Center

If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.

What is Bereavement Counseling?

Bereavement counseling (also sometimes called “grief counseling”) provides assistance and support for people going through emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.

Does VA Have Bereavement Counseling for Surviving Family Members?

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers bereavement counseling to family members of:

Armed Forces personnel who died in the service of our country;

Reservists and members of the National Guard who die while on duty;

Veteran who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death if the death was unexpected or occurred while the eligible individual was receiving hospice or similar care; or

Veterans and service members who die by suicide, to assist families in coping with the effects of suicide.

Where Is Counseling Offered?

VA's bereavement counseling is provided at community based Vet Centers located near the families. There is no cost for VA bereavement counseling.

How Can You Obtain These Services?

Vet Centers provide no cost, confidential bereavement counseling at Vet Centers across the country.