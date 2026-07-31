Health services

If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.

The VA Saint Louis Health Care System (VASTLHCS) Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders (SCI/D) Center has well-established programs dedicated to providing acute rehabilitation and chronic lifelong comprehensive care to Veterans with SCI/D. The SCI/D Rehabilitation Center consists of a rehabilitation unit at Jefferson Barracks and an acute-care ward at the John Cochran Division. The Saint Louis SCI/D Center serves as a VA SCI specialty referral hub for the Midwest region. The VASTLHCS has affiliations with Washington University in Saint Louis and St. Louis University.

The mission of the SCI/D Rehabilitation Center is to provide outstanding, quality, holistic care to individuals with spinal cord injury/dysfunction (SCI/D) to restore and maintain the highest level of independence and function and provide opportunities to enhance the quality of life.

The SCI/D Rehabilitation Center provides services to individuals 18 years and older who are veterans/active-duty personnel on a lifelong basis with an intense focus on the achievement of the following outcomes:

Maximizing rehabilitation potential; and community engagement

Management of chronic pain, spasms, and/or spasticity.

Management of neurogenic bladder and bowel; and

Management of sexual and fertility dysfunction.

The SCI/D Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive integrated inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, as well as sustaining care inpatient services to treat secondary complications from SCI/D.

The scope of services includes persons who:

Recently sustained an SCI and requires comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation.

Have had SCI in the past but have not had the opportunity to undergo rehabilitation.

Have non-traumatic SCI, such as paraplegia or tetraplegia due to multiple sclerosis or other non-progressive myelopathy who may benefit from rehabilitation.

Have been previously discharged from the SCI/D Service and have subsequently developed a complication.

Have had a decline in functional independence and require comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation.

Have the desire to maximize their rehabilitation status via participation in comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation.

Are due for an annual evaluation and choose to be admitted for an intensive interdisciplinary evaluation.

Have a short-term admission (as necessitated by socio-economic/geographic factors and depending on bed availability) for completion of driver’s training; and

May be admitted for short durations on an annual basis for respite care to decrease caregiver burden.

Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system