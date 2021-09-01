Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

John Cochran Veterans Hospital: 314-652-4100, ext. 53110

St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks Mental Health Clinics East JB: 314-652-4100, ext. 65090 Mental Health Clinic West JB: 314-652-4100, ext. 65766 Mental Health Clinic Senior Vet JB: 314-894-6552



For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

John Cochran Veterans Hospital: 314-652-4100, ext. 53110

St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks Mental Health Clinics East JB: 314-652-4100, ext. 65090 Mental Health Clinic West JB: 314-652-4100, ext. 65766 Mental Health Clinic Senior Vet JB: 314-894-6552



For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at John Cochran Veterans Hospital

Mental Health Clinic JC

John Cochran Building 1

Map of John Cochran campus

Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 53110

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

Available at St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks

Mental Health Clinics East JB

Jefferson Barracks Building 1

Map of Jefferson Barracks campus

Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 65090

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

Mental Health Clinics West JB

Jefferson Barracks Building 1

Map of Jefferson Barracks campus

Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 65766

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

Mental Health Clinic Senior Vet JB

Jefferson Barracks Building 1

Map of Jefferson Barracks campus

Phone: 314-894-6552

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

John Cochran Veterans Hospital: 314-652-4100, ext. 53110

St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks Mental Health Clinics East JB: 314-652-4100, ext. 65090 Mental Health Clinic West JB: 314-652-4100, ext. 65766 Mental Health Clinic Senior Vet JB: 314-894-6552



Available at John Cochran Veterans Hospital

Mental Health Clinic JC

John Cochran Building 1

Map of John Cochran campus

Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 53110

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

Available at St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks

Mental Health Clinics East JB

Jefferson Barracks Building 1

Map of Jefferson Barracks campus

Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 65090

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

Mental Health Clinics West JB

Jefferson Barracks Building 1

Map of Jefferson Barracks campus

Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 65766

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

Mental Health Clinic Senior Vet JB

Jefferson Barracks Building 1

Map of Jefferson Barracks campus

Phone: 314-894-6552

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA St. Louis health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Coming soon!