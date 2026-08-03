Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA St. Louis health care facility.
Before you make an appointment
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You're enrolled in VA health care, and
- You're registered as a patient at VA St. Louis health care
If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care
Apply for VA health care
If you're not registered at VA St. Louis health care
Register for care here
Primary care appointments
We offer primary care services at all 10 VA St. Louis health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.
Make an appointment by phone
Medical center recall/scheduling center:
Toll free: 314-289-7600
Direct: 800-228-5459, ext. 57600
Mental health care appointments
There is no wrong way to access mental health services at VA. Services are available at many CBOCs, JB, and JC campuses. You can access mental health services through primary care or directly through our mental health clinic. VA provides services for Veterans recovering from a variety of mental health/substance use disorders. Services include recovery-oriented individual and group psychotherapy, skills classes, medication management, and case management.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
For mental health care appointments
- John Cochran Veterans Hospital: 314-652-4100, ext. 53110
- St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks
- Mental Health Clinics East JB: 314-845-5090
- Mental Health Clinic West JB: 314-845-5090
- Mental Health Clinic Senior Vet JB: 314-894-6552
For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments
- John Cochran Veterans Hospital: 314-652-4100, ext. 53110
- St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks
- Mental Health Clinics East JB: 314-845-5090
- Mental Health Clinic West JB: 314-845-5090
- Mental Health Clinic Senior Vet JB: 314-894-6552
For walk-in mental health care
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Available at John Cochran Veterans Hospital
Mental Health Clinic JC
John Cochran Building 1
Map of John Cochran campus
Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 53110
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Available at St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks
Mental Health Clinics East JB
Jefferson Barracks Building 55
Map of Jefferson Barracks campus
Phone: 314-845-5090
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Mental Health Clinics West JB
Jefferson Barracks Building 55
Map of Jefferson Barracks campus
Phone: 314-845-5090
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Mental Health Clinic Senior Vet JB
Jefferson Barracks Building 55
Map of Jefferson Barracks campus
Phone: 314-894-6552
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment
- John Cochran Veterans Hospital: 314-652-4100, ext. 53110
- St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks
- Mental Health Clinics East JB: 314-845-5090
- Mental Health Clinic West JB: 314-845-5090
- Mental Health Clinic Senior Vet JB: 314-894-6552
Available at John Cochran Veterans Hospital
Mental Health Clinic JC
John Cochran Building 1
Map of John Cochran campus
Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 53110
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Available at St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks
Mental Health Clinics East JB
Jefferson Barracks Building 55
Map of Jefferson Barracks campus
Phone: 314-845-5090
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Mental Health Clinics West JB
Jefferson Barracks Building 55
Map of Jefferson Barracks campus
Phone: 314-845-5090
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Mental Health Clinic Senior Vet JB
Jefferson Barracks Building 55
Map of Jefferson Barracks campus
Phone: 314-894-6552
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Specialty care appointments
If you already have a primary care provider at VA St. Louis health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.
For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.
Coming soon!
Preparing for your appointment
What should I bring to my appointment?
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
- Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
- Your appointment confirmation letter.
- List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.
Can I get a reminder before my appointment?
Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.
If you want to get reminders by text message
You'll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the patient registration office at our St. Louis location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.
Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.
If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can't cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.
How do I cancel or reschedule my appointment?
Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.
- For appointments at St. Louis: 314-289-7600 or 800-228-5459, ext. 57600
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments:
- John Cochran Veterans Hospital: 314-652-4100, ext. 53110
- St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks:
- Mental Health Clinics East JB: 314-652-4100, ext. 65090
- Mental Health Clinic West JB: 314-652-4100, ext. 65766
- Mental Health Clinic Senior Vet JB: 314-894-6552
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.
If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment.
You can also cancel some appointments online.
What if I'm going to be late for my appointment?
Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment.
- For appointments at St. Louis: 314-289-7600 or 800-228-5459, ext. 57600
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments:
- John Cochran Veterans Hospital: 314-652-4100, ext. 53110
- St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks:
- Mental Health Clinics East JB: 314-652-4100, ext. 65090
- Mental Health Clinic West JB: 314-652-4100, ext. 65766
- Mental Health Clinic Senior Vet JB: 314-894-6552
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.