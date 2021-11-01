First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 302-225-9110 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Making an appointment:

After your initial contact with the Sussex County Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.

Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.