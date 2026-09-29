Watertown 2 VA Clinic

We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Vocational Rehabilitation Services (VRS) offers therapeutic assistance to Veterans with barriers to employment who are committed to setting vocational goals and addressing identified barriers. VRS helps Veterans to explore career options and understanding the qualifications of these goals with consideration to their unique interests and needs. Our Mission is to provide Veterans with guidance, skills, resources, and therapeutic support to develop and achieve their professional goals.

Benefits of Working & Vocational Rehabilitation

Professional Identity

Improved Quality of Life

Independence

Physical/Mental Wellness

Access to Employer Benefits

Financial Security

Sense of purpose

Socialization

Opportunity to learn skills

Structure & Routine

Services Available by Clinically Trained Counselors

Counseling on a 1:1 basis to work towards unique professional goals

Career Exploration & Career Development

Vocational Testing & Assessments

Transitional Work Experience: work hardening experience as clinically appropriate

Supported Employment supports for Veterans with serious mental illness

Documentation Preparation, Job Seeking, Transition to Work, & Job Maintenance Supports

Education & Vocational Planning & Support

Self-Employment Supports

Benefits Counseling

Group Education Opportunities

Opportunities to Mock-Interview with Community Employers

Eligibility & Referral Process

Must be eligible for services and registered with Syracuse VA Medical Center Healthcare

Have a medical diagnosis of physical, mental, emotional, substance use, or homelessness that creates a barrier to employment that you want to actively work on overcoming

Get a referral from a prescribing provider (primary care provider or psychiatrist)

Once a referral is received, you will be assigned to a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor

Specialized Programs

Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) is a recovery-oriented, vocational model in the continuum of the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) work restoration services authorized by 38 USC Section 1718.

CWT Transitional Work (TW)

CWT Supported Employment (SE)

CWT Community-Based Employment Services (CBES)

Vocational Assistance: a set of assessment, guidance, counseling, and other related service that may be offered to groups or individuals.

To learn more about VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Services please visit https://www.va.gov/health/cwt/

To learn more about VBA Veteran Readiness & Employment please visit https://www.va.gov/careers-employment/vocational-rehabilitation/