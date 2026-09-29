Watertown 2 VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, physical and occupational therapy, care for Veterans who are homeless, vision care (optometry), and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Watertown 2 VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
19472 US Route 11
Watertown, NY 13601-5367
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at
Coming soon!
Local transportation services
Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Syracuse health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Watertown 2 VA Clinic
19472 US Route 11
Watertown, NY 13601-5367
Audiology, Watertown 2 VA Clinic
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Closed Fridays, Federal Holidays and weekends.
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Watertown 2 VA Clinic CANI Building
19472 US Route 11
Watertown, NY 13601-5367
Optometry
Optician Services
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Closed on Federal Holidays
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life.
Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
- Pelvic floor/incontinence therapies
- Vestibular services for those with balance and vestibular dysfunction
- Drivers rehabilitation assessments
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Watertown 2 VA Clinic
Audiology
Optometry
Optician
Home Based Primary Care
Watertown 2 VA Clinic
19472 US Route 11
Watertown, NY 13601-5367
C.A.N.I.
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Watertown 2 VA Clinic
19472 US Route 11
Watertown, NY 13601-5367
Watertown 2 VA Clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Vocational Rehabilitation Services (VRS) offers therapeutic assistance to Veterans with barriers to employment who are committed to setting vocational goals and addressing identified barriers. VRS helps Veterans to explore career options and understanding the qualifications of these goals with consideration to their unique interests and needs. Our Mission is to provide Veterans with guidance, skills, resources, and therapeutic support to develop and achieve their professional goals.
Benefits of Working & Vocational Rehabilitation
- Professional Identity
- Improved Quality of Life
- Independence
- Physical/Mental Wellness
- Access to Employer Benefits
- Financial Security
- Sense of purpose
- Socialization
- Opportunity to learn skills
- Structure & Routine
Services Available by Clinically Trained Counselors
- Counseling on a 1:1 basis to work towards unique professional goals
- Career Exploration & Career Development
- Vocational Testing & Assessments
- Transitional Work Experience: work hardening experience as clinically appropriate
- Supported Employment supports for Veterans with serious mental illness
- Documentation Preparation, Job Seeking, Transition to Work, & Job Maintenance Supports
- Education & Vocational Planning & Support
- Self-Employment Supports
- Benefits Counseling
- Group Education Opportunities
- Opportunities to Mock-Interview with Community Employers
Eligibility & Referral Process
- Must be eligible for services and registered with Syracuse VA Medical Center Healthcare
- Have a medical diagnosis of physical, mental, emotional, substance use, or homelessness that creates a barrier to employment that you want to actively work on overcoming
- Get a referral from a prescribing provider (primary care provider or psychiatrist)
- Once a referral is received, you will be assigned to a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor
Specialized Programs
Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) is a recovery-oriented, vocational model in the continuum of the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) work restoration services authorized by 38 USC Section 1718.
CWT Transitional Work (TW)
CWT Supported Employment (SE)
CWT Community-Based Employment Services (CBES)
Vocational Assistance: a set of assessment, guidance, counseling, and other related service that may be offered to groups or individuals.
To learn more about VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Services please visit https://www.va.gov/health/cwt/
To learn more about VBA Veteran Readiness & Employment please visit https://www.va.gov/careers-employment/vocational-rehabilitation/