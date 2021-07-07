Before you make an appointment

You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.

You're enrolled in VA health care, and

You're registered as a patient at VA Syracuse health care

If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care

Apply for VA health care

If you're not registered at VA Syracuse health care

Register for care here

If you’re having a medical emergency, call 911 or call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, then press 1.