VHA Transitions to COVID-19 Operational Plan Implementing Health Protection Levels to Enhance Safety of Veterans, Visitors and Employees
PRESS RELEASE
May 24, 2022
Syracuse , NY — Syracuse VA Medical Center is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.
The three VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels – low, medium, and high – align with the CDC’s Community Transmission levels, which are based on new COVID cases and percentage of positive tests. Today, the Syracuse VA Medical Center’s protection level is HIGH. The VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level will be updated as needed on Mondays and posted on the Medical Center website.
“Our Veterans are resolute about receiving their care at our facilities and we want to keep them safe during the ups and downs of COVID-19 community spread,” said Dr. Frank Pearson Syracuse VAMC Director. “Instead of increasing or decreasing access to care, safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community.”
Masks are required regardless of the level, but requirements for visitation and physical distancing vary. At the HIGH level, screenings will be performed by VA staff at all entrances, Currently, visitation is only granted for patients in end-of-life and comfort care situations. For more information on visitation contact the nursing staff by calling (315) 425-4400-- and ask the operator to connect you with the inpatient unit charge nurse.
Please visit https://www.va.gov/syracuse-health-care for current protection levels before your next visit. Visit www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/ . for questions and answers regarding the VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels.