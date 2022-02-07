Watertown Vet Center Moved to New Location Adds Additional Staff
PRESS RELEASE
Syracuse , NY — The Watertown Vet Center, formerly located at 210 Court Street, has moved to a newly renovated location at 1511 Washington Street in Watertown. New staff at the center include the director Joe Lubashevsky, as well as a new psychologist, Dr. Karen Knox.
The Watertown Vet Center has community-based counseling for a wide range of therapeutic services, including confidential counseling, outreach and referral to Veterans and active-duty service members, including members of the National Guard and Reserve components and their families. Individual, group, marriage and family counseling are offered in addition to referral and connection to other VA or community benefits and services, all at no cost.
Vet Center counselors and outreach staff are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief, and transition after trauma.
For more information call 315 782 5479 or visit online at https://www.va.gov/watertown-vet-center/.