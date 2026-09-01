Watertown Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, Service Members, and their families at no cost in a comfortable setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, anxiety, anger, relationship issues, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more supports in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
1511 Washington Street
Suite A
Watertown, NY 13601-4546
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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We have a spacious parking lot with plenty of free parking for all.
Watertown Vet Center is located on the local bus routes. View the Citibus route schedule.
You can call the Watertown Vet Center anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call
After your initial contact with the Watertown Vet Center, we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities. We have non-traditional hours routinely available.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, if possible, try to bring one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have. If you are calling in to us, we can request your information through the mail as well for your convenience.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Group Therapy Sessions
Watertown Vet Center groups include:
- Combat Veteran's Group
- DBT Coping Skills Group
- Women’s Group
- Vietnam Veteran Talking Circle
- Espresso Yourself Peer Support Group
Special Upcoming Outreach Events
Watertown Mobile Vet Center to attend the following events:
- Watertown Farm & Craft Market
Event dates and times are subject to change
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Watertown Vet Center offers both virtual and in-person groups. Call to learn more.
Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT)
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Watertown Vet Center offers counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for eligible Veterans and active-duty service members as it relates to their readjustment
- Bereavement counseling for families after the death of an active-duty service member
- Community referrals for bereavement counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT)
Watertown Vet Center offers both virtual and in-person groups.
Please call to learn more.
- Combat Veteran's Group
- DBT Coping Skills Group
- Women's Group
- Vietnam Veteran Talking Circle
- Espresso Yourself Peer Support
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
The Watertown Vet Center has male and female counselors who utilize a trauma-informed care to provide therapy and supportive services to those who experienced MST.
Watertown Vet Center offers both virtual and in-person groups. Please call to learn more.
- DBT Coping Skills Group
- Women’s Group
Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT)
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT)
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Watertown Vet Center offers both virtual and in-person groups. Please call to learn more.
- Combat Veteran's Group
- DBT Coping Skills Group
- Vietnam Veterans Group
Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Watertown Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to file claims and other forms
- Understand your VA educational benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Connecting with local community agencies and organizations assisting Veterans, service members and their families
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Watertown Vet Center provides a welcoming, inclusive environment staffed with women counselors who can focus on the unique needs of women Veterans.
Watertown Vet Center offers both virtual and in-person groups. Please call to learn more.
- DBT Coping Skills Group
- Women’s Group
Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT)
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Watertown Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to file claims and other forms
- Understand your VA educational benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Connecting with local community agencies and organizations assisting Veterans, service members and their families
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Contact us if you or your organization would like to learn more about Vet Center services, the Veteran culture and how we can support our Veteran community together. We can provide individual or group educational briefings.
Your organization does not have to be Veteran centric to learn how the Veteran culture may contribute to the community or your organization.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Watertown Vet Center offers both virtual and in-person groups. Please call to learn more.
- Combat Veteran's Group
- DBT Coping Skills Group
- Women’s Group
- Vietnam Veteran Talking Circle
- Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT)
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.