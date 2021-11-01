Watertown Vet Center

You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, if possible, try to bring one or more of the following:

Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service

Request your military service records online.

If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have. If you are calling in to us, we can request your information through the mail as well for your convenience.