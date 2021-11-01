Watertown Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, Service Members, and their families at no cost in a comfortable setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, anxiety, anger, relationship issues, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Watertown Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
We have a spacious parking lot at the back of the building with plenty of free parking for all.
Watertown Vet Center is located on the local bus routes. View the Citibus route schedule.
You can call the Watertown Vet Center anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 315-782-5479 to discuss how we can help.
After your initial contact with the Watertown Vet Center, the Vet Center director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on client schedule availabilities.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, if possible, try to bring one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have. If you are calling in to us, we can request your information through the mail as well for your convenience.
In the spotlight at Watertown Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Group Therapy Sessions
Watertown Vet Center groups include:
- Healthy Relationships Group
- Men’s Combat PTSD Group
- Coping Skills Group
- Spouse’s Group
- Women’s Group
- Vietnam Veterans Group
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Watertown Vet Center groups (currently virtual) include:
- Healthy Relationships Group
- Spouse’s Group
Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-focused therapy (EFT)
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Watertown Vet Center offers counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families after the death of an active-duty service member
- Community referrals for bereavement counseling
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We also work closely with LGBTQIA+ service providers at the VA and other community partners, and we can make a direct referrals. Learn more about the Syracuse VA's services for LGBTQIA+ Veterans.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-focused therapy (EFT)
Watertown Vet Center groups (currently virtual) include:
- Men’s Combat PTSD Group
- Coping Skills Group
- Vietnam Veterans Group
- Healthy Relationships Group
- Women’s Group
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Watertown Vet Center has male and female counselors who utilize a trauma-informed care to provide therapy and supportive services to those who experienced MST.
Watertown Vet Center groups (currently virtual) include:
- Healthy Relationships Group
- Coping Skills Group
- Women’s Group
Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-focused therapy (EFT)
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-focused therapy (EFT)
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Watertown Vet Center groups (currently virtual) include:
- Men’s Combat PTSD Group
- Coping Skills Group
- Vietnam Veterans Group
Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-focused therapy (EFT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Watertown Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to file claims and other forms
- Understand your VA educational benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Connecting with local community agencies and organizations assisting Veterans, service members and their families
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Watertown Vet Center provides a welcoming, inclusive environment staffed with women counselors who can focus on the unique needs of women Veterans.
Watertown Vet Center groups (currently virtual) include:
- Coping Skills Group
- Women’s Group
Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-focused therapy (EFT)
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Watertown Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to file claims and other forms
- Understand your VA educational benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Connecting with local community agencies and organizations assisting Veterans, service members and their families
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Contact us if you or your organization would like to learn more about Vet Center services, the Veteran culture and how we can support our Veteran community together. We can provide individual or group educational briefings.
Your organization does not have to be Veteran centric to learn how the Veteran culture may contribute to the community or your organization.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Watertown Vet Center groups (currently virtual) include:
- Healthy Relationships Group
- Men’s Combat PTSD Group
- Coping Skills Group
- Spouse’s Group
- Women’s Group
- Vietnam Veterans Group
Our Vet Center therapists utilize evidence based practices and other effective therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral therapy (DBT)
- Emotion-focused therapy (EFT)
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.