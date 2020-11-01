 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Operating status

Check the latest operating status of services and facility hours for VA Pittsburgh health care.

South Salina VA Clinic

Normal services and hours

Erie East VA Clinic

Normal services and hours

Erie West VA Clinic

Normal services and hours

Auburn VA Clinic

Limited services and hours

Binghamton VA Clinic

Limited services and hours

Massena VA Clinic

Limited services and hours

Oswego VA Clinic

Limited services and hours

Tompkins County VA Clinic

Limited services and hours

Donald J. Mitchell Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

Limited services and hours

Watertown VA Clinic

Limited services and hours

Watertown 2 VA Clinic

Limited services and hours

Syracuse VA Medical Center

Limited services and hours