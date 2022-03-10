Syracuse Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Syracuse Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Call 315-478-7127 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Same day appointments can be made for those in crisis.
The Syracuse Vet Center has a spacious parking lot that is shared with other businesses. We ask our visitors not park in spots designated for neighboring medical practices.
Centro Sy 68: Routes 68 and 168 East Fayette Street. Stops between Pine and Beech Streets
Centro Sy 62 : Routes 62 and 262 East Genesee Street. Stops between Pine and Beech Streets
Call 315-442-3400 for questions about Syracuse Centro services. You can also plan a trip or track Centro buses in real time.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have
In the spotlight at Syracuse Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Syracuse Vet Center Book Club
- Reading : Midnight Library by Matt Haig.
- Starts on March 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
- Club meets virtually every other week via Zoom.
- If you are interested in attending, please call 315-478-7127.
Photography Group
- Rolling admissions.
- Meets every other Friday at 10:.00 a.m. over Zoom.
- No special equipment needed.
- Learn ways to take great pictures on your smart phone.
- Call 315-478-7127 for more information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Syracuse Vet Center has a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist on staff and numerous counselors trained in the Gottman Method.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and local Veteran agencies regarding possible burial and survivor benefits.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our specialized care includes:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for:
- Anger Management
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Insomnia and nightmares
- PTSD
- PTSD Therapies
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Gottman Method
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
- PTSD Therapies
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Syracuse Vet Center can connect you to services to help address your specific substance use challenges while providing adjunctive services to address the underlying issues. We refer Veterans and servicemembers struggling with substance use to the Syracuse Veterans Affairs Medical Center and other community partners for detox, treatment, medication management, and to gain stability.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Syracuse Vet Center not only engages the community, we are part of it. We actively participate in community meetings, councils, and summits.
- Attendance at Vietnam Veterans of America chapter meetings
- Congressional Veterans councils
- Regular participation in community summits by area Veteran organizations and other stakeholders
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
Syracuse Vet Center currently offers Photography and Book groups. Both are great for eligible Veterans looking for camaraderie and socialization. Call the Vet Center 315-478-7127 for more information.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.