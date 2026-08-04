Syracuse Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
109 Pine Street
Suite 101
Syracuse, NY 13210
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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The Syracuse Vet Center has a spacious parking lot that is shared with other businesses. We ask our visitors not park in spots designated for neighboring medical practices.
Centro Sy 68: Routes 68 and 168 East Fayette Street. Stops between Pine and Beech Streets
Centro Sy 62 : Routes 62 and 262 East Genesee Street. Stops between Pine and Beech Streets
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You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Vet Center Counseling Services Available In Utica, New York
Syracuse Vet Center has a full-time therapist providing in-person and virtual readjustment counseling services to eligible Vets and Service Members in Utica. Please contact the Syracuse Vet Center @
No-Cost Legal Advice at the Vet Center: Returns on August 5, 2026
Volunteer attorneys provide advice, brief service, and referrals to Vets and Servicemembers who cannot afford, or unsure if they may need a lawyer. Common issues:
- Consumer
- Housing
- General practice
- Insurance
- Notary
Call Vet Center to schedule
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Syracuse Vet Center has a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist on staff and numerous counselors trained in the Gottman Method.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and local Veteran agencies regarding possible burial and survivor benefits.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our specialized care includes:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for:
- Anger Management
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Insomnia and nightmares
- PTSD
- PTSD Therapies
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Gottman Method
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
- PTSD Therapies
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Syracuse Vet Center can connect you to services to help address your specific substance use challenges while providing adjunctive services to address the underlying issues. We refer Veterans and servicemembers struggling with substance use to the Syracuse Veterans Affairs Medical Center and other community partners for detox, treatment, medication management, and to gain stability.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Syracuse Vet Center not only engages the community, we are part of it. We actively participate in community meetings, councils, and summits.
- Attendance at Vietnam Veterans of America chapter meetings
- Congressional Veterans councils
- Regular participation in community summits by area Veteran organizations and other stakeholders
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
Syracuse Vet Center currently offers Photography and Book groups. Both are great for eligible Veterans looking for camaraderie and socialization. Call the Vet Center
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.