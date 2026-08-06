VA Tampa health care
At VA Tampa Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
13000 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33612-4745
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Tampa health care
Stories
Veterans at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa received a major Care Closet infusion from Rotarians across four counties.