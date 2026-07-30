About VA Tampa health care

The VA Tampa Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 10 locations in central Florida. Facilities include our James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa and 9 additional sites of care including a Primary Care Annex in Brooksville, Hidden River (Tampa), Lakeland, Lecanto, New Port Richey, South Hillsborough (Riverview), and Zephyrhills. We also maintain 2 mobile clinics for Veterans who can't easily visit one of our facilities, and we offer a domiciliary at the Temple Terrace Clinic for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Tampa health services page.

The VA Tampa Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Sunshine Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within Health Service Area 2.3, which includes medical centers and clinics in Florida, Georgia, and the Caribbean.

Research and development

At James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

The Research and Development program includes projects funded from all five VA Research Services. More than 71 principal investigators conduct nearly 136 studies with special focus areas in Polytrauma, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury, Cardiology, Nephrology, Cancer, Alzheimer’s Disease, Diabetes and Infectious Diseases.

National Leader in Artificial Intelligence (1 of 4 Centers of AI under the National AI Institute) and Innovation. In 2024, we hosted the first large-scale VA health care Hackathon with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), VHA Innovation Ecosystem, and Microsoft. The 3-day event hosted over 300 in-person participants from VA, private medical facilities, and academics at the University of South Florida’s College of Medicine to address top challenges in Veteran healthcare.

#1 in VA for number of Robotic Surgery cases performed.

Successful activations of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure and the Substance Abuse (SUDS) Domiciliary.

Teaching and learning

Our James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

JAHVH is affiliated with the University of South Florida, with an additional 89 active affiliations across 146 programs and educates over 1,400 trainees annually. We offer residency training in all major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated health training in nursing, psychology, audiology, social work, dietetics, and pharmacy.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital has more than 6,500 FTEE and has 125,570 enrollees, with over 10,900 inpatient admissions and 1.78 million outpatient visits annually (FY24). They include Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, and Polk counties.

Located in Tampa, the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital opened in 1972.

Our medical center is named for James Andrew Haley, a Democrat who represented Florida’s 83rd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1953 to 1977.

A total of 857 people volunteer at our facilities.

Our hospital has 499 operating beds.

James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital maintains accreditation in 4 Joint Commission programs and 21 Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) programs.

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Click here to view:

https://viewer.joomag.com/annual-report-2025-mar-5-2026-final/0485761001772735988?short&