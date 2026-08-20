Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Tampa Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Tampa health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Tampa health care.
Mailing address
James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital
13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33612
Main phone numbers
Local: 813-972-2000
Toll-free: 888-716-7787
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A – F
See suggestions for omission on the phone directory.
Appointments
813-903-3650
Adaptive Sports
813 610-2011
Addiction and Substance Abuse Treatment
813 631-7126
Allergy, Asthma and Immunology
813 972-2000, ext. 106358
Amputation Specialty Clinic
813-972-2000, ext. 107896
Anesthesia
813 972-2000, ext. 105946
Assistive Technology Program
813-972-2000 , ext. 105315
Audiology and Speech
813-903-2473
Beneficiary Travel
813-972-2000 , ext. 106208
Billing
866 793-4591
Billing and Insurance
813-972-2000
Breast Clinic
813 972 2000, ext. 101735
Blood Bank
813 972 2000, ext. 106493
Burial Benefits
813-972-2000, ext. 107576
Cardiology
813-972-2000 , ext. 104581
Cardiovascular Surgery
813-972-2000, ext. 105657
Caregiver Support
813-972-2000, ext. 105140
Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) formerly Voluntary Service
813-972-7533
Chiropractic
813-972-2000, ext. 107114
Clinical Contact Center
877 7413400
Colon and Rectal Surgery
813 972-2000, ext. 104537
Compensation and Pension
813 972-7013
Complementary and Alternative Medicine
813-558-3969
Critical Care
CLC/Haley's Cove
813-972-2000 , ext. 105401
Dental/Oral Surgery
813 972-2000, ext. 107507
Dermatology
813 972-2000, ext. 105801
Diabetes
813 972-2000, ext. 107166
Emergency Care
813 972-2000, ext. 106230
Endocrinology
813 972-2000, ext. 103622
Extended Care and Rehabilitation
813 972-2000, ext. 107506
G – M
Geriatrics
813 972-2000, ext. 107166
Gynecology
813 972-2000, ext. 103678
Hematology
813 972-2000, ext. 106853
Heritage Health Customer Care Line
866-265-0124
HIV/Hepatitis
Homeless Veteran Care
813-972-7015
Hospital Medicine
813 972-2000
Infectious Disease
813 972-2000, ext. 106184
Internal Medicine
813 816-7150 , ext. Opt. 1
Intimate Partner Violence
8007997233
Laboratory and Pathology
813 972-2000, ext. 107526
Low Vision and Blind Rehabilitation
813 903 2441
Mental Health Care
813 631-7100
Military sexual trauma
813-631-2583
Minority Veteran Care
MOVE! Weight Management
877 470-5947
My HealtheVet Coordinator
813 972-2000, ext. 104107
N – Z
Nephrology, Renal and Kidney
813 972-2000, ext. 107573
Neurology
813 816-7150 , ext. Opt. 4
Neuro Psychology (appts only) and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
813 972-2000, ext. 106712
Neurosurgery
813 972-2000, ext. 105909
Nutrition, Food, and Dietary
813-972-2000, ext. 107043
Oncology
813 972-2000, ext. 104987
Ophthalmology
813 972-2000, ext. 107513
Optometry
813-972-2000, ext. 107574
Orthopedics
813-972-2000, ext. 106155
Otolaryngology
Outpatient Surgery
Pain Management
813 972-2000, ext. 107114
Palliative and Hospice Care
813 903-3615
Patient Advocates
813 972-2000, ext. 105856
Pharmacy
813-972-2000, ext. 106767
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
813 972-2000, ext. 107506
Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Kinesiotherapy
813 816-7150 , ext. Opt. 2
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
813 972 2000, ext. 106506
Podiatry
813 972-2000, ext. 106694
Polytrauma and Traumatic Brain Injury
813 972-2000, ext. 101059
Primary Care
813 972-2000, ext. 107785
Psychiatry
813-631-7123
Psychology
813-631-7100
PTSD Treatment
813 631-7127
Pulmonary Medicine
813 972-2000, ext. 106823
Radiation Oncology
813 972-2000, ext. 107667
Radiology
813 972-2000, ext. 106324
Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy
813 972-2000, ext. 106583
Registry Exams
Rehabilitation and Prosthetics
813 972-2000, ext. 107508
Returning Service Member Care
Rheumatology
813 972-2000, ext. 103622
Sleep Medicine
813 972-2000, ext. 106826
Smoking and Tobacco Cessation
813 998-8000, ext. 107708
Social Work
813-972-2000, ext. 107534
Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders
813 972-2000, ext. 107517
Suicide Prevention
813-972-2000, ext. 106617
Surgery
813 972 2000, ext. 101761
Surgical Oncology
813 972-2000, ext. 104537
Telehealth
813 998 8000, ext. 108025
Thoracic Surgery
813 972-2000, ext. 106536
Transplant Surgery
Travel Reimbursement
813-972-2000, ext. 106208
Urgent care
Urology
813 972-2000, ext. 105515
Vascular Surgery
813 972-2000, ext. 107675
Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Programs
813 972-2000, ext. 107621
Wheelchair and Mobility
Whole Health
813-558-3969
Women Veteran Care
813 816-7150 , ext. Opt. 1
Wound Care and Ostomy
813-972-2000, ext. 104766
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Tampa Healthcare System.
Phone: 813-979-3645
Email: VHATAMPublicAffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 813-972-2000 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
VA Tampa Privacy/FOIA Officers - Loren Craig, Mark Harris, Amanda Cokes
Requesting records maintained by VA Tampa
Email: VHATAMFOIAOffice@va.gov
Mail:
James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital
Privacy/FOIA Office (002-PO)
13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33612
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHATAMPublicAffairs@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online:
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018