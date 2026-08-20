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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Tampa Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Tampa health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Tampa health care.

Mailing address

James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital
13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33612

Main phone numbers

Local: 813-972-2000
Toll-free: 888-716-7787

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A – F

See suggestions for omission on the phone directory.

Appointments
813-903-3650

Adaptive Sports
813 610-2011

Addiction and Substance Abuse Treatment
813 631-7126

Allergy, Asthma and Immunology
813 972-2000, ext. 106358

Amputation Specialty Clinic
813-972-2000, ext. 107896

Anesthesia
813 972-2000, ext. 105946

Assistive Technology Program
813-972-2000 , ext. 105315

Audiology and Speech
813-903-2473

Beneficiary Travel
813-972-2000 , ext. 106208

Billing
866 793-4591

Billing and Insurance
813-972-2000

Breast Clinic
813 972 2000, ext. 101735

Blood Bank
813 972 2000, ext. 106493

Burial Benefits
813-972-2000, ext. 107576

Cardiology
813-972-2000 , ext. 104581

Cardiovascular Surgery
813-972-2000, ext. 105657

Caregiver Support
813-972-2000, ext. 105140

Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) formerly Voluntary Service
813-972-7533

Chiropractic
813-972-2000, ext. 107114

Clinical Contact Center
877 7413400

Colon and Rectal Surgery
813 972-2000, ext. 104537

Compensation and Pension
813 972-7013

Complementary and Alternative Medicine
813-558-3969

Critical Care

CLC/Haley's Cove
813-972-2000 , ext. 105401

Dental/Oral Surgery
813 972-2000, ext. 107507

Dermatology
813 972-2000, ext. 105801

Diabetes
813 972-2000, ext. 107166

Emergency Care
813 972-2000, ext. 106230

Endocrinology
813 972-2000, ext. 103622

Extended Care and Rehabilitation
813 972-2000, ext. 107506

G – M

Geriatrics
813 972-2000, ext. 107166

Gynecology
813 972-2000, ext. 103678

Hematology
813 972-2000, ext. 106853

Heritage Health Customer Care Line
866-265-0124

HIV/Hepatitis

Homeless Veteran Care
813-972-7015

Hospital Medicine
813 972-2000

Infectious Disease
813 972-2000, ext. 106184

Internal Medicine
813 816-7150 , ext. Opt. 1

Intimate Partner Violence
8007997233

Laboratory and Pathology
813 972-2000, ext. 107526

Low Vision and Blind Rehabilitation
813 903 2441

Mental Health Care
813 631-7100

Military sexual trauma
813-631-2583

Minority Veteran Care

MOVE! Weight Management
877 470-5947 

My HealtheVet Coordinator
813 972-2000, ext. 104107

N – Z

Nephrology, Renal and Kidney
813 972-2000, ext. 107573

Neurology
813 816-7150 , ext. Opt. 4

Neuro Psychology (appts only) and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
813 972-2000, ext. 106712

Neurosurgery
813 972-2000, ext. 105909

Nutrition, Food, and Dietary
813-972-2000, ext. 107043

Oncology
813 972-2000, ext. 104987

Ophthalmology
813 972-2000, ext. 107513

Optometry
813-972-2000, ext. 107574

Orthopedics
813-972-2000, ext. 106155

Otolaryngology

Outpatient Surgery

Pain Management
813 972-2000, ext. 107114

Palliative and Hospice Care
813 903-3615

Patient Advocates
813 972-2000, ext. 105856

Pharmacy
813-972-2000, ext. 106767

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
813 972-2000, ext. 107506

Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Kinesiotherapy
813 816-7150 , ext. Opt. 2

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
813 972 2000, ext. 106506

Podiatry
813 972-2000, ext. 106694

Polytrauma and Traumatic Brain Injury
813 972-2000, ext. 101059

Primary Care
813 972-2000, ext. 107785

Psychiatry
813-631-7123

Psychology
813-631-7100

PTSD Treatment
813 631-7127

Pulmonary Medicine
813 972-2000, ext. 106823

Radiation Oncology
813 972-2000, ext. 107667

Radiology
813 972-2000, ext. 106324

Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy
813 972-2000, ext. 106583

Registry Exams

Rehabilitation and Prosthetics
813 972-2000, ext. 107508

Returning Service Member Care

Rheumatology
813 972-2000, ext. 103622

Sleep Medicine
813 972-2000, ext. 106826

Smoking and Tobacco Cessation
813 998-8000, ext. 107708

Social Work
813-972-2000, ext. 107534

Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders
813 972-2000, ext. 107517

Suicide Prevention
813-972-2000, ext. 106617

Surgery
813 972 2000, ext. 101761

Surgical Oncology
813 972-2000, ext. 104537

Telehealth
813 998 8000, ext. 108025

Thoracic Surgery
813 972-2000, ext. 106536

Transplant Surgery

Travel Reimbursement
813-972-2000, ext. 106208

Urgent care

Urology
813 972-2000, ext. 105515

Vascular Surgery
813 972-2000, ext. 107675

Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Programs
813 972-2000, ext. 107621

Wheelchair and Mobility

Whole Health
813-558-3969

Women Veteran Care
813 816-7150 , ext. Opt. 1

Wound Care and Ostomy
813-972-2000, ext. 104766

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Tampa Healthcare System.

Phone: 813-979-3645
Email: VHATAMPublicAffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 813-972-2000 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

VA Tampa Privacy/FOIA Officers  - Loren Craig, Mark Harris, Amanda Cokes

Requesting records maintained by VA Tampa

Email: VHATAMFOIAOffice@va.gov
Mail:

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital

Privacy/FOIA Office (002-PO)

13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd

Tampa, FL 33612

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHATAMPublicAffairs@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online:
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 