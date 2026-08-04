VA Transportation Services
Veterans who are eligible for VA benefits and have a VA-authorized appointment are eligible for transportation through the VTS program based on the availability/capability of transportation resources and local facility ridership guidelines. Please contact VTS to schedule an appointment
Veterans Transportation Service
Veterans who are eligible for VA health care benefits and have a VA-authorized appointment are eligible for transportation through the Veteran Transportation Service (VTS) program based on the availability/capabilities of transportation resources and local facility ridership guidelines. Please call the number below to schedule transportation with VTS.
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)
13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33612
Map of Tampa campus
Phone:
Beneficiary travel
The Beneficiary Travel (BT) program reimburses eligible Veterans for costs incurred while traveling to and from VA health care appointments.
The BT program may also provide pre-approved transportation solutions and arrange Special Mode Transportation (SMT) at the request of VA. Veterans may be eligible for common carrier transportation (such as bus, taxi, airline, or train) under certain conditions. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation). Please visit the link below or call the Travel Office at
Learn more about VA travel pay reimbursement
To ensure timely processing and payment of travel reimbursement, Veterans or their surrogate may submit travel claims online by visiting AccessVA and selecting the option to enter a Veteran travel claim. This will direct users to the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS). BTSSS allows Veterans and caregivers to submit claims from a computer or mobile device. It also allows users to electronically track the status of their claim(s). Veterans who don’t have computer or internet access may request to fill out VA Form 10-3542 (Veteran/Beneficiary Claim for Reimbursement of Travel Expenses) at their next VA appointment. Veterans can contact the Travel Office at
Our hours of operation are Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Local transportation options
Many medical centers and clinics are also served by other local transportation services. To find those, review the transportation services information for the facility you want to visit.
Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN)
In addition to the options provided to eligible Veterans through VTS and Beneficiary Travel programs, the Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN) provides another travel option in our area. Established in 1987 through a partnership with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement, this program is designed to provide transportation services to ambulatory Veterans seeking care at VA facilities who have no other means of transportation. This courtesy program uses donated vehicles and volunteer drivers.
- Veterans must have scheduled appointments at one of James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital clinic locations.
- Veterans must be ambulatory. (Vans are not equipped to store wheelchairs or walkers.) Volunteer drivers are not able to assist Veterans with transfers or other mobility needs.
- Vans cannot accommodate passengers with non-portable oxygen containers.
- VTN should not be used to transport Veterans in medical emergencies. If you are experiencing a medical emergency call 911.
- VTN may not be appropriate for Veterans with certain “same day procedures” depending on your medical needs after the procedure. Talk to your provider to find out if it is instead necessary for a friend or family member to transport you.
- Be sure to bring your VA identification or proof of Veteran-status with photo ID when boarding the van.
- When riding a VTN van, Veterans are not permitted to collect travel pay. Doing so may result in denial of future VTN service.
To schedule a ride with the VTN, contact the appropriate dispatcher:
Hillsborough County
Polk County
Hernando County
Pasco County
Citrus County
Questions about volunteering or donating at the VA? Call: