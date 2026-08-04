Veterans Transportation Service

Veterans who are eligible for VA health care benefits and have a VA-authorized appointment are eligible for transportation through the Veteran Transportation Service (VTS) program based on the availability/capabilities of transportation resources and local facility ridership guidelines. Please call the number below to schedule transportation with VTS.

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33612

Map of Tampa campus

Phone: option 6

Beneficiary travel

The Beneficiary Travel (BT) program reimburses eligible Veterans for costs incurred while traveling to and from VA health care appointments.

The BT program may also provide pre-approved transportation solutions and arrange Special Mode Transportation (SMT) at the request of VA. Veterans may be eligible for common carrier transportation (such as bus, taxi, airline, or train) under certain conditions. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation). Please visit the link below or call the Travel Office at option 6 to find out if you’re eligible for travel pay reimbursement.

Learn more about VA travel pay reimbursement

To ensure timely processing and payment of travel reimbursement, Veterans or their surrogate may submit travel claims online by visiting AccessVA and selecting the option to enter a Veteran travel claim. This will direct users to the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS). BTSSS allows Veterans and caregivers to submit claims from a computer or mobile device. It also allows users to electronically track the status of their claim(s). Veterans who don’t have computer or internet access may request to fill out VA Form 10-3542 (Veteran/Beneficiary Claim for Reimbursement of Travel Expenses) at their next VA appointment. Veterans can contact the Travel Office at option 6 for more information.

Our hours of operation are Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.