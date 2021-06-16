About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital

Second floor

Room 2A-240

Map of Tampa campus

Phone: 813-972-2000, ext. 6596 or 6597

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET

Transportation appointments must be scheduled at least Coming soon! in advance to ensure there is a seat reserved for you on the DAV/VTS vans.

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.