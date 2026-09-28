Flu Season
Information on the 2026-2027 flu season
Flu Season
Information on the 2026-2027 flu season
It’s time to get your flu shot.
Veterans will be able to receive their flu shot at all Outpatient Clinics.
No-cost flu shots are available to Veterans at the Tampa VA and at many locations within the community.
Visit www.va.gov/find-locations or call 877-881-7618 to find a local in-network pharmacy or urgent care. Tell them you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, and show your government-issued ID.
If you have received your Flu Shot outside of the VA through a local in-network pharmacy or urgent care, please send a secure message to your PACT Team through MyHealtheVet so your VHA health record can be updated.
When you’re onsite, flu vaccinations are available at—
- Primary Care Annex, Brooksville, Lakeland, Lecanto, New Port Richey, South Hillsborough, Sabal Park, 46th Street Clinic, and Zephyrhills Outpatient Clinics:
- Flu shots are available inside the clinic and in conjunction with scheduled face-to-face Primary Care appointments. Ask your PACT Team for more information.
- Flu vaccinations are offered on the following special dates/times & locations:
- Main Hospital – SCI Lobby Flu Shot Station
- Starting September 21st, walk-up availability Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Primary Care Annex (PCA)
- Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic October 10th, November 14th, and December 12th from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Brooksville Clinic
- Walk-in availability October 9th and October 16th from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Starting October 19th, walk-in availability will be from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Lakeland Clinic
- Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic October 13-15 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Walk-in availability Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Lecanto Clinic
- Walk-in availability Monday-Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- New Port Richey Clinic
- Walk-in availability Monday-Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Women’s Clinic (at the PCA)
- Walk-in availability Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- 46th Street Clinic
- Walk-in availability Monday-Thursday from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Sabal Park Clinic
- Walk-in availability Monday-Thursday from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Zephyrhills Clinic
- Walk in availability during the month of October 13th – October 30th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Main Hospital – SCI Lobby Flu Shot Station
Flu Vaccine FAQs
How does the flu vaccine work?
How long does it take before I am protected?
After you get a flu shot, it takes about two weeks for your body to make enough antibodies to protect you against flu.
Antibodies are proteins produced by your immune system that identify and help remove foreign targets such as viruses and bacteria. The flu shot helps your body build these antibodies to fight flu viruses and prevent you from getting sick.
Can I get the flu from a flu shot?
This is a common misconception. You cannot get the flu from a flu shot because only inactive (dead) flu virus is used to make the flu shot vaccine.
If you get the flu soon after getting a flu shot this could mean:
You were exposed to the flu virus before the flu shot took effect.
- You have a weak immune system or other illness that causes your body to take longer to make antibodies and build immunity.
- Your body fails to make antibodies after getting a flu shot.
- The flu shot vaccine does not match all the flu viruses that are currently spreading.
Is the flu shot safe?
Yes, the flu shot is both safe and effective. Most people have no serious side effects or allergic reaction to it.
Some people may have redness or swelling on their arm where the shot was given. A very small number of people may get minor body aches, a headache, or a low fever that lasts a day or two.
The Health and Medicine Division (formally known as the Institute of Medicine) of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine reviewed more than 1,000 research articles and concluded that few health problems are associated with vaccines. Learn more about these findings.