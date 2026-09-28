Flu Season

Information on the 2026-2027 flu season

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It’s time to get your flu shot.

Veterans will be able to receive their flu shot at all Outpatient Clinics.

No-cost flu shots are available to Veterans at the Tampa VA and at many locations within the community.

Visit www.va.gov/find-locations or call 877-881-7618 to find a local in-network pharmacy or urgent care. Tell them you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, and show your government-issued ID.

If you have received your Flu Shot outside of the VA through a local in-network pharmacy or urgent care, please send a secure message to your PACT Team through MyHealtheVet so your VHA health record can be updated.

When you’re onsite, flu vaccinations are available at—