Spinal Cord Injury Center
The mission of the Michael Bilirakis VA SCI/D Center is to improve function, promote independence, and enhance quality of life of persons served through state-of-the-art clinical care, education and research.
You are part of an interdisciplinary team that includes your provider, nursing, recreation therapy, physical therapy, vocational rehabilitation, occupational therapy, nutrition, chaplain, kinesiotherapy, family therapy, psychology, and social work at the Michael Bilirakis VA Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center at the James A Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics in Tampa, Florida.
The SCI Center provides primary care and specialty health services to persons with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI), multiple sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity, and quality of life.
VA has the nation's largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
- Autonomic Dysreflexia
- Multiple Sclerosis
- ALS
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
Here are some helpful links for VA Tampa Veteran patients and their caregivers:
The SCI Outpatient Rehabilitation Program provides many types of therapies and classes. These are offered as outpatient and virtual sessions. Veterans and Service Members with a new SCI or chronic SCI can take part in the program. Your primary care provider can make a referral.
For more information, please contact 813-972-2000 ext.7670
Therapies & Classes Offered:
Kinesiotherapy (KT)
KT Conditioning Training (12-week program)
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Pool Therapy
Smoking Cessation
Adaptive Sports & Recreation
Speech & Language
Driver’s Training
SCI Patient Education Classes
Behavioral Health Counseling
Sexuality Education
Nutrition-Weight Loss
Vocational Counseling
Prosthetic & Orthotic Services
Social Work Services
Whole Health
SCI/D Long Term Care
Home Care Progressive Rehabilitation Program (HCPR)
HCPR provides case managed rehabilitation services for Veterans with a SCI in their home setting. Rehabilitation care is provided by the SCI Home Care (HC) team. The team consists of an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), Licensed Practical Nurse, Occupational and Physical Therapy, Psychology, Dietitian, and Social Work.
If you think you would benefit from SCI Home Care Progressive Rehabilitation, please talk with your SCI primary doctor.
For more information, please contact 813-972-2000 ext.7670
Tampa VA SCI Administration
Toll free: 888-716-7787
SCI ALS Coordinator
813-972-2000 ext. 3891
SCI ALS Social Worker
813-972-2000 ext. 2917
SCI ALS Appointments
Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Center at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital
Building 38
13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd
Tampa, Florida 33612
Admission / Respite 813-972-2000
VA Travel Assistance ext. 4754
SCI Admin Office ext. 7517
SCI Outpatient Clinic
Clinic Hours: Monday- Friday 8 am -4 pm; excluding Federal Holidays
Clinic Appointment 813-972 2000 ext. 4768
Synergy PACT Team
PACT Care Manager: 813-972-2000 ext. 4545
Administrative Associate: 813-972-2000 ext. 7670
Genesis PACT Team
PACT Care Manager: 813-972-2000 ext. 7517
Administrative Associate: 813-972-2000 ext. 4768
Outpatient Therapy: 8 am – 4 pm, excluding Federal Holidays
Physical Therapy: ext. 4787, 4788
Occupational Therapy: ext. 7506
Inpatient Hours- 24/7
For Acute Issues after hours contact the Clinical Contact Center 877-741-3400 or go to the nearest Emergency Department
Appointments
A referral may be initiated by the individual, family, physician social worker or case manager.
Phone
813-972 2000 ext. 4768
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Are you traveling out of the area? Are you new to the area?
Contact your Social Worker
SCI- Outpatient Social Worker ext. 7914
MS Social Worker ext. 5010
ALS Social Worker ext. 6661
Patient Aligned Care Team/PACT
