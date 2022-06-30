 Skip to Content

Spinal Cord Injury Center

The mission of the Michael Bilirakis VA SCI/D Center is to improve function, promote independence, and enhance quality of life of persons served through state-of-the-art clinical care, education and research.

You are part of an interdisciplinary team that includes your provider, nursing, recreation therapy, physical therapy, vocational rehabilitation, occupational therapy, nutrition, chaplain, kinesiotherapy, family therapy, psychology, and social work at the Michael Bilirakis VA Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center at the James A Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics in Tampa, Florida.

The SCI Center provides primary care and specialty health services to persons with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI), multiple sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity, and quality of life.

VA has the nation's largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.

  • Pressure ulcers
  • Pneumonia
  • Blood clots
  • Bladder and sexual issues
  • Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
  • Sexual issues
  • Autonomic Dysreflexia
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • ALS

Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system

Here are some helpful links for VA Tampa Veteran patients and their caregivers:

Educational Booklets

  • SCI Veteran Education Book
  • ALS Education
  • MS Veterans Booklet

The SCI Outpatient Rehabilitation Program provides many types of therapies and classes. These are offered as outpatient and virtual sessions. Veterans and Service Members with a new SCI or chronic SCI can take part in the program. Your primary care provider can make a referral.

For more information, please contact 813-972-2000 ext.7670

Therapies & Classes Offered:

Kinesiotherapy (KT)

KT Conditioning Training (12-week program)

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Pool Therapy

Smoking Cessation

Adaptive Sports & Recreation

Speech & Language

Driver’s Training

SCI Patient Education Classes

Behavioral Health Counseling

Sexuality Education

Nutrition-Weight Loss

Vocational Counseling

Prosthetic & Orthotic Services

Social Work Services

Whole Health

SCI/D Long Term Care   

 

Home Care Progressive Rehabilitation Program (HCPR)

HCPR provides case managed rehabilitation services for Veterans with a SCI in their home setting. Rehabilitation care is provided by the SCI Home Care (HC) team. The team consists of an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), Licensed Practical Nurse, Occupational and Physical Therapy, Psychology, Dietitian, and Social Work.

If you think you would benefit from SCI Home Care Progressive Rehabilitation, please talk with your SCI primary doctor.

For more information, please contact 813-972-2000 ext.7670

Tampa VA SCI Administration

813-972-7517

Toll free: 888-716-7787

 SCI ALS Coordinator

813-972-2000 ext. 3891

 SCI ALS Social Worker

813-972-2000 ext. 2917

 SCI ALS Appointments

813-972-7670

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Center at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital

Building 38

13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd

Tampa, Florida 33612

Admission / Respite                    813-972-2000 

VA Travel Assistance                   ext. 4754

SCI Admin Office                          ext. 7517

 

SCI Outpatient Clinic

Clinic Hours: Monday- Friday 8 am -4 pm; excluding Federal Holidays

Clinic Appointment                         813-972 2000 ext. 4768

 

Synergy PACT Team

PACT Care Manager: 813-972-2000 ext. 4545

Administrative Associate: 813-972-2000 ext. 7670

 

Genesis PACT Team

PACT Care Manager: 813-972-2000 ext. 7517

Administrative Associate: 813-972-2000 ext. 4768

 

Outpatient Therapy: 8 am – 4 pm, excluding Federal Holidays

Physical Therapy:   ext. 4787, 4788

Occupational Therapy: ext. 7506

Inpatient Hours- 24/7

For Acute Issues after hours contact the Clinical Contact Center   877-741-3400 or go to the nearest Emergency Department

Appointments

A referral may be initiated by the individual, family, physician social worker or case manager.

Phone

813-972 2000 ext. 4768

Referral required? Yes

Walk-ins accepted? Yes, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Are you traveling out of the area? Are you new to the area?

Contact your Social Worker

SCI- Outpatient Social Worker      ext. 7914

MS Social Worker                                     ext. 5010

ALS Social Worker                                   ext. 6661

