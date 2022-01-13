Neurorehabilitation Occupational Therapy Fellowship Program

About the Program:

The James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Neurorehabilitation OT Fellowship Program is dedicated to advancing the knowledge and skills of an OT practitioner pursuing a Board Certification in Physical Rehabilitation.

Why choose our fellowship program?

The Neurorehabilitation OT fellowship program at the JAHVA includes experiences in the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center, the Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitations Program, the Spinal Cord Injury Inpatient Rehabilitation Program, and the Spinal Cord Injury Home Care/ Outpatient Program. These settings hold CARF accreditation for a diverse group of programs including, Brain Injury Specialty Program Inpatient, Post-Deployment Rehabilitation and Evaluation Program, Brain Injury Specialty Program Outpatient, Brain Injury Specialty Residential Rehabilitation Programs, Assistive Technology Supports/Services, SCI Acute Inpatient Rehab, SCI Outpatient Rehab, and SCI Home Care. This provides the fellow with a unique opportunity to learn from experienced mentors in an exciting and challenging environment that is held to the highest standards of accreditation in the nation. The fellow will work directly with on-site faculty with designations of Assistive Technology Professional, Certified Hand Therapist, and Certified Brain Injury Specialist, with many years of experience.

Philosophy:

We believe in the development of occupational therapists into highly skilled practitioners through exposure to educational processes with a balance between didactic/academic and experiential/clinical environments.

Mission:

To provide occupational therapists with the knowledge and abilities to advance their skills in the practice area of physical rehabilitation to become an advanced practitioner in this practice setting by:

Using evidence-based practice when evaluating and providing interventions to clients Effectively evaluating the outcomes of services delivered The use of scholarly activities/opportunities Engaging in collaborative inter-professional and cross sectoral partnerships Increasing awareness of the unique occupational needs of veterans and active duty service members

Clinical Training

Clinical training consists of managing a caseload of patients with neurological involvement, one-on-one mentoring sessions with highly experienced clinical staff, as well as a didactic curriculum component with established scholarly activities. Fellows will have opportunities to participate in interdisciplinary patient rounds, journal clubs, staff in-service presentations, national work groups, and mentoring OT masters/doctoral students.

Curriculum

The JAHVH Neurorehabilitation OT Fellowship Program will focus on the fellow’s development of knowledge, competency, and advanced practice skills in the following core elements: